Bethenny Frankel Reveals Andy Cohen Told Her to Marry Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Before Grueling Divorce Battle
Should Andy Cohen have to cover Bethenny Frankel's divorce bills?
During the Monday, July 17, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City alum's podcast "Rewives," where she sat down with former best friend Jill Zarin following their decade-long feud, Frankel revealed the Bravo boss was the one who persuaded her to marry her former husband Jason Hoppy before their tumultuous split, a legal battle that went on for eight years.
The topic came up during their tell-all conversation when the Jill Zarin Home founder refuted Cohen's claim that he tried to influence her to make amends with Frankel during their huge falling out during Season 3 of RHONY. "But that's not true!" Zarin claimed, before the Skinnygirl creator dropped a huge bombshell.
"Well, Andy told me to marry Jason, so here we go!" Franke said of tying the knot — which was filmed for her spinoff show — with the sales executive in 2010. "F****** worst idea in history."
Frankel and Hoppy — who share daughter Bryn Hoppy, 13 — married in 2010, shocking the world with their 2012 break up. However, due to their court battles over child custody, property and assets, the estranged pair's divorce was not finalized until January 2021.
"It was absolute torture. You have a little kid who's being shown candy and being lured into another room, and they can't talk to you. It's exasperating because then if you do have to go on a work trip and you're away for five or six days, you just don't get to speak to your child, and you're panicked that they're gonna forget you," the former talk show host said during a 2021 episode of her "Just B" podcast about her fight with Hoppy over their daughter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 52-year-old also noted how she felt duped by who she originally thought she agreed to spend her life with. "I ended up marrying someone who was just a regular person, who seemed like they could handle all of what's going on with me, and being in reality television," she explained of how she originally saw her ex-husband. "And I was sort of proud of myself for just marrying someone who had a simple life, and they didn't come from much, and so they would never want anything from me."