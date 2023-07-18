Bethenny Frankel Reveals Andy Cohen Told Her to Marry Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Before Grueling Divorce Battle

Frankel and Hoppy — who share daughter Bryn Hoppy, 13 — married in 2010, shocking the world with their 2012 break up. However, due to their court battles over child custody, property and assets, the estranged pair's divorce was not finalized until January 2021.

"It was absolute torture. You have a little kid who's being shown candy and being lured into another room, and they can't talk to you. It's exasperating because then if you do have to go on a work trip and you're away for five or six days, you just don't get to speak to your child, and you're panicked that they're gonna forget you," the former talk show host said during a 2021 episode of her "Just B" podcast about her fight with Hoppy over their daughter.