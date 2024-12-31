Bikini-Clad Bethenny Frankel, 54, Packs on the PDA With New Boyfriend Tom Villante During Steamy Miami Beach Date: Photos

It seems like Bethenny Frankel is one smitten kitten!

The Real Housewives of New York alum, 54, showed off her toned body as she went on a walk with her boyfriend, Tom Villante, in Miami ahead of New Year's Eve.

In photos obtained by OK!, the reality starlet wore a blue bathing suit and matching sunglasses as she soaked up the sun alongside the businessman, who she began dating this past year.