Bikini-Clad Bethenny Frankel, 54, Packs on the PDA With New Boyfriend Tom Villante During Steamy Miami Beach Date: Photos
It seems like Bethenny Frankel is one smitten kitten!
The Real Housewives of New York alum, 54, showed off her toned body as she went on a walk with her boyfriend, Tom Villante, in Miami ahead of New Year's Eve.
In photos obtained by OK!, the reality starlet wore a blue bathing suit and matching sunglasses as she soaked up the sun alongside the businessman, who she began dating this past year.
The TV personality seems to be enjoying this time in her life after she went Instagram official with Villante in November. Ahead of Thanksgiving, she shared a snap of Villante building a fire in a fireplace.
“POV: He buys you a luxury heated throw & builds a fire while you sip an overpriced latte…” she wrote over the clip.
Her latest post comes after she and Villante were photographed together at the season 5B premiere of Yellowstone in New York City on November 7. However, the duo didn't walk the red carpet together.
Frankel, who previously called off her engagement to Paul Bernon, is open about her dating life on TikTok.
"This is so critical in relationships that you say to yourself is this good or great? And if you don't know 'yes,' it's 'no,'" the Skinnygirl founder said in a clip. "If you have something in your body questioning your relationship, and it's even very good, but it's not great, that's not good enough."
Frankel also seems to be soaking in every moment with her daughter. On Tuesday, December 31, Frankel, who shares Bryn with ex Jason Hoppy, gushed about their recent trip to the Sunshine State together.
"From Dior bags in the sky to Walmart Birkins on the ground, from relief work to rollerblading, my mommy and me memories are the best days… Soaking up the last moments of 2024 in Miami with the Peanut ☀️ #miamiera #mommyandme #bye2024 #newyear #vacation," she captioned a slew of shots on Instagram.
Of course, people loved seeing the pair's bond on display. One person wrote, "🛼 Rolling into 2025!!! Thanks again for the visit and HAPPY NEW YEAR to this iconic mommy and daughter duo! 🫶✨," while another said, "👏👏👏happy New Year’s Eve 🇺🇸🕊️🙏🇺🇸."