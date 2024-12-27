Bethenny Frankel Shows Off Svelte Beach Body in Miami as New Romance With Tom Villante Heats Up: Photos
Bethenny Frankel spent the holidays in Miami, Fla., this year.
On Thursday, December 26, the reality star was spotted frolicking on the beach in the Sunshine State, where she rocked a flattering one-piece swimsuit.
The bathing suit featured a V-neckline and ruffled sleeves in addition to different prints, such as a parrot and various flowers.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum also wore a necklace, a stack of bracelets, a watch and sunglasses.
It's unclear if the mom-of-one, 54, hit the sand by herself or had some company while under the sun.
After sources denied rumors over the summer that Frankel was dating German artist Niclas Castello, she confirmed her romance with businessman Tom Villante in November.
The duo first went public with their relationship when they attended a November 7 Yellowstone event in NYC, and later that month, she uploaded a video of Villante putting together a fire while she sipped on a latte.
She captioned the clip, "because #imworthit#andmyman #thankyoutomyman #weekend."
The romance comes several months after she and ex-fiancé Paul Bernon called it quits this past spring.
"The breakup was something that I initiated. I wasn't happy. Something needed to change," the Skinnygirl founder explained on her "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast. "It was certainly mutual. The relationship had its challenges, and nobody dumped anybody."
"But I went through it. I was scared because of my past and my abandonment issues," Frankel confessed. "I get very scared when there's any sort of change in someone you depend on and someone that you love, but I knew that it was ultimately the right thing. And I really made peace with it, and I was happy. I was thriving, and I was surviving."
"It wasn't a relationship I wanted to be in, and it wasn't a person that I wanted to be with anymore, to be honest, for many reasons that I really had to come to terms with," she concluded.
Despite being the one to pull the plug on their six years together, the former Bravo star admitted she was hurt to see how fast Bernon moved on and started dating Aurora Culpo.
"Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship hearing about their s-- and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids and the level of commitment. It was gutting. It was brutal," she spilled on her podcast.
In the end, Bernon and Culpo's relationship fizzled out after just two months, as the former desired to live a private life.