Jennifer Lopez Parties in Aspen With Kevin Costner After Ex Ben Affleck Revealed He Was 'Disturbed' by Singer's Obsession With 'Yellowstone'
Jennifer Lopez may have had a fan girl moment in Aspen, Colo.
On Friday, December 27, the "Get Right" singer, 55, was seen partying it up at the bar inside the celeb hotspot Kemo Sabe alongside Yellowstone star Kevin Costner after her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, revealed how much she loved the Paramount Network series.
Lopez, who rocked a black cowboy hat, was spotted dancing and sipping on a beverage with her manager, Benny Medina, a group of female friends and the Hollywood hunk, 69, at the high-end western wear store.
The run-in comes after the Selena actress' former partner, 52 — whom she filed for divorce from earlier this year — revealed she was obsessed with Yellowstone. In the beloved series, which recently finished its final season, Costner played ranch owner John Dutton.
"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone," Affleck said during an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" in March 2023.
“Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly]," he said of the relationship between characters Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. "Jen showed me a clip off of Instagram of a monologue [Reilly] has in the car with the kid about the ways to become rich. And then [Jen] was like, 'I love this story of these two.'"
While it's unclear how Lopez and Costner know each other, both parties have undergone heartbreaking splits in recent years. The Guardian actor's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage. In August, the "On the Floor" artist ended her relationship with the Argo star two years after tying the knot.
Despite the end of his longtime union, Costner admitted he was optimistic about finding another significant romance in his life. "I think everybody would like to be in love," he explained in a June 2024 interview. "There’s such a good feeling that’s associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility."
According to an insider, Lopez feels similar about romance after the demise of her fairytale with Affleck, whom she rekindled her early 2000's relationship with in 2021. "She's never looked — or felt — better, and she's ready to date again," a source spilled. "She is looking to have some fun. She's on the prowl again."