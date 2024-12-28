or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Parties in Aspen With Kevin Costner After Ex Ben Affleck Revealed He Was 'Disturbed' by Singer's Obsession With 'Yellowstone'

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner were seen partying it up at the bar inside the celeb hotspot Kemo Sabe.

By:

Dec. 28 2024, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez may have had a fan girl moment in Aspen, Colo.

On Friday, December 27, the "Get Right" singer, 55, was seen partying it up at the bar inside the celeb hotspot Kemo Sabe alongside Yellowstone star Kevin Costner after her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, revealed how much she loved the Paramount Network series.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez parties aspen kevin costner ben affleck yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez was seen having fun at the bar inside the celeb hotspot Kemo Sabe alongside Kevin Costner.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez, who rocked a black cowboy hat, was spotted dancing and sipping on a beverage with her manager, Benny Medina, a group of female friends and the Hollywood hunk, 69, at the high-end western wear store.

The run-in comes after the Selena actress' former partner, 52 — whom she filed for divorce from earlier this year — revealed she was obsessed with Yellowstone. In the beloved series, which recently finished its final season, Costner played ranch owner John Dutton.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez parties aspen kevin costner ben affleck yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner played John Dutton in 'Yellowstone.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone," Affleck said during an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" in March 2023.

“Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly]," he said of the relationship between characters Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. "Jen showed me a clip off of Instagram of a monologue [Reilly] has in the car with the kid about the ways to become rich. And then [Jen] was like, 'I love this story of these two.'"

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez parties aspen kevin costner ben affleck yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck revealed Jennifer Lopez is a big fan of 'Yellowstone.'

Article continues below advertisement

While it's unclear how Lopez and Costner know each other, both parties have undergone heartbreaking splits in recent years. The Guardian actor's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage. In August, the "On the Floor" artist ended her relationship with the Argo star two years after tying the knot.

Despite the end of his longtime union, Costner admitted he was optimistic about finding another significant romance in his life. "I think everybody would like to be in love," he explained in a June 2024 interview. "There’s such a good feeling that’s associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez parties aspen kevin costner ben affleck yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck said Jennifer Lopez loved the romance between Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, Lopez feels similar about romance after the demise of her fairytale with Affleck, whom she rekindled her early 2000's relationship with in 2021. "She's never looked — or felt — better, and she's ready to date again," a source spilled. "She is looking to have some fun. She's on the prowl again."

TMZ obtained the photo of both Lopez and Costner inside the bar at Kemo Sabe.

People conducted the June 2024 interview with Costner.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.