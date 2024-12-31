Celebrity New Year's Resolutions: Self-Care, Healthy Living and More
Jennie Garth
90210 beauty Jennie Garth's resolution is to "just keep up all the work that I've been doing lately. I've recently delved into self-care, and I think that continuing on that self-care, self-love path is the way to go."
Reba McEntire
"My New Year's resolution is to stay happy, healthy and laugh a lot," shared The Voice coach and Happy's Place star Reba McEntire.
Carson Kressley
"To learn one new thing," revealed Queer Eye icon Carson Kressley. "To be good at something."
Dolly Parton
Confided country queen Dolly Parton, "I don't make 'em because I always break 'em."
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
"The only time you look back is to see how far you've come," said Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "During New Year's, I do that. I need to stay on the same path of recovery. I just celebrated eight years clean and sober, so I'm going to stay with the secret sauce that's been working."
Jared Leto
"We're really looking forward to being on the road again — 30 Seconds to Mars is back," Jared Leto said of his band. "We're touring. We're all over the world. It's pretty exciting."
Teresa Giudice
"I just want peace, love, happiness and health," said Teresa Giudice. "Life is short, so you have to value the time that you have on this earth and surround yourself with good people, good vibes."
Buddy 'Cake Boss' Valastro
"I want to spend some quality time with my family and enjoy the hard work we've accomplished, definitely some family fun on vacations and Sunday dinners," Buddy "Cake Boss" Valastro said.
Mandy Moore
"I definitely want to be better about taking care of myself," said This Is Us star Mandy Moore. "I feel like I have been very focused on family, which is the way it should be. But I want to strike a little healthier balance between taking care of myself, too."
Willie Geist
"I'm so deep in work stuff, I just want to read a good book more often, and I don't do it enough," said Today co-host Willie Geist.
Candace Cameron Bure
Full House star Candace Cameron Bure said, "I'm embracing my words for the year — confidence and joy."
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande once had a "wicked" resolution: "I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I've given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself this year."
Ryan Seacrest
Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest wasn't playing games when his resolution involved "learning how to play all these games my niece plays at 4 years old."
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce, an NFL star and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, insisted, "I'm not eating bacon anymore. I'm done eating bacon."
Melissa Rivers
Funny lady Melissa Rivers resolved "to stay on my fitness regime past the second week of January, just like everybody else."
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey's "alright, alright, alright" resolution: "Just because we got things we want to change, does not mean that we can't also look back and appreciate some of the things that maybe we pulled off in the past."
Tom Arnold
"I haven't had a date in seven years, so my New Year's resolution is to find my soulmate," Tom Arnold said. "A woman of appropriate age, 30 to 80, who's looking for a 65-year-old single dad with two little kids, not much money, and four ex-wives."