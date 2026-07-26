Bethenny Frankel Responds to Critics After 'Sports Illustrated' Runway Appearance: 'I'm Happy'

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In a TikTok video, Frankel began by addressing the experience. “Let’s discuss the Sports Illustrated experience,” she stated. “It is so fun because of the women.” She highlighted the diversity of the participants, noting the varying “shapes, sizes, heights, ages, races, backgrounds” present at the event.

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@bethennyfrankel So much fun and the ladies made it for me @Tunde @Achieng Agutu | Confidence 👑 @Jena Sims @HALEYYBAYLEE @Ilona Maher @lizzo @Alix Earle @gabriela moura @Katie Austin @Golden Barbie @mollybsims @Remi Jo @xandra @Camille Kostek @Sports Illustrated Swimsuit @TIFFANY HADDISH @Brooks Nader ♬ original sound - Bethenny Frankel Source: bethennyfrankel/TikTok

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Source: @bethennyfrankel/TikTok Bethenny Frankel praised the runway event for celebrating women of different ages, body types, races and backgrounds.

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Despite the criticism regarding her age, Frankel asserted, “Now I know how old I am.” She acknowledged the discussions surrounding her decision to participate in the show, noting, “I didn’t think about it until last year when everyone made such a big deal about it.” When questioned about her decision to walk the runway, she firmly responded, “Why [do it]? Because I’ll do whatever the f--- I want.”

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Source: MEGA Bethenny Frankel responded to body-shaming comments by admitting she does not follow intense workout routines and prefers staying active by walking.

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In her candid remarks, Frankel addressed body shaming directly. “Your a-- is Jell-O,” she quoted an anonymous critic, then added, “It is Jell-O.” She explained her fitness philosophy, stating, “I don’t work out and I don’t want to. I walk.” Frankel rejected the notion of undergoing an extensive workout regime to conform to societal expectations.

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Her boyfriend, Shane L. Campbell, referred to as her “stage dad,” supported her throughout the show. Frankel mentioned that he believed she was the “belle of the ball.” She also shared that her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, enjoyed the black bondage bathing suit she wore.

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“I’m happy. People are allowed to be happy,” she concluded, addressing those who criticize her. Frankel emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and joy.

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In a previous interview with Page Six, she discussed her motivation to represent women her age. “There’s this narrative that we’re somehow past our prime, and I just don’t subscribe to that,” she stated. Frankel is determined to challenge stereotypes regarding age and beauty.

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Source: @bethennyfrankel/TikTok Bethenny Frankel credited boyfriend Shane L. Campbell for encouraging her backstage and said he made her feel like the 'belle of the ball' during the event.