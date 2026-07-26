Bethenny Frankel Responds to Critics After 'Sports Illustrated' Runway Appearance: 'I'm Happy'
July 26 2026, Published 10:19 a.m. ET
Bethenny Frankel walked the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show, facing criticism over her age and body. The 55-year-old former reality star made headlines for her appearance at the Miami Swim Week event, where she showcased her confidence and resilience against negative comments.
In a TikTok video, Frankel began by addressing the experience.
“Let’s discuss the Sports Illustrated experience,” she stated.
“It is so fun because of the women.”
She highlighted the diversity of the participants, noting the varying “shapes, sizes, heights, ages, races, backgrounds” present at the event.
Despite the criticism regarding her age, Frankel asserted, “Now I know how old I am.”
She acknowledged the discussions surrounding her decision to participate in the show, noting, “I didn’t think about it until last year when everyone made such a big deal about it.”
When questioned about her decision to walk the runway, she firmly responded, “Why [do it]? Because I’ll do whatever the f--- I want.”
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In her candid remarks, Frankel addressed body shaming directly.
“Your a-- is Jell-O,” she quoted an anonymous critic, then added, “It is Jell-O.”
She explained her fitness philosophy, stating, “I don’t work out and I don’t want to. I walk.”
Frankel rejected the notion of undergoing an extensive workout regime to conform to societal expectations.
Her boyfriend, Shane L. Campbell, referred to as her “stage dad,” supported her throughout the show.
Frankel mentioned that he believed she was the “belle of the ball.”
She also shared that her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, enjoyed the black bondage bathing suit she wore.
“I’m happy. People are allowed to be happy,” she concluded, addressing those who criticize her.
Frankel emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and joy.
In a previous interview with Page Six, she discussed her motivation to represent women her age.
“There’s this narrative that we’re somehow past our prime, and I just don’t subscribe to that,” she stated.
Frankel is determined to challenge stereotypes regarding age and beauty.
During the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party, she noted that the journey is more significant than the destination.
“To be truthful, the journey is more exciting than the destination,” she explained.