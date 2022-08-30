Bethenny Frankel Gets Cheeky While Showing Off Fit Physique After Slamming The Kardashians
Bethenny Frankel has been enjoying life on the open seas! The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram on Monday, August 29, to share a cheeky snap of herself living it up on a yacht after she caught some heat for speaking out against the Kardashians.
"Oh hey…didn’t see you there…this old thing? #noglam #nofilter," Frankel captioned the photo of herself showing off her toned legs in a black one piece bathing suit.
The Skinnygirl founder got tons of love in the comment section, with fellow Bravo star Melissa Gorga writing, "Cutteeee." Other social media users noted, "Gorgeous B!❤️" and "Yeeesss girl, that skin glow 😍."
The relaxing getaway comes on the heels of Frankel getting slack for saying how she really feels about the Kardashians and their empire. As OK! previously reported, the Big Shot With Bethenny host took to TikTok to reveal she was not blown away with Kim Kardashian's skin care line, SKKN BY KIM.
“How are you going to travel with this?” Frankel questioned of the large and round product. “You have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don’t have a private plane, how are you traveling with this? It’s just not practical. Don't they [the Kardashians] organize their jelly beans by color?"
“Is it worth the money they’re charging? Unlikely,” the mother-of-one dished. “It’s not Kardashian rich. It’s richer than I am, maybe, but it’s not Kardashian rich. It’s a good quality product that’s likely somewhat overpriced but most beauty is overpriced.”
On the August 18 episode of her podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," she went in on the family yet again for their influence on the market. "Can we just have a break? Can we just let a little bit of air out of the Kardashian balloon?" Frankel asked jokingly. "It's self-involved, it's narcissistic, and it's just the wrong goddamn motherf***ng message."
"I don't want to be a consumer of this anymore," she continued. "Make it stop in my life, make it stop in my feed and my news. Leave me alone with it. I don't want to see it every second."