Bethenny Frankel Gets Cheeky While Showing Off Fit Physique After Slamming The Kardashians

The Skinnygirl founder got tons of love in the comment section, with fellow Bravo star Melissa Gorga writing, "Cutteeee." Other social media users noted, "Gorgeous B!❤️" and "Yeeesss girl, that skin glow 😍."

The relaxing getaway comes on the heels of Frankel getting slack for saying how she really feels about the Kardashians and their empire. As OK! previously reported, the Big Shot With Bethenny host took to TikTok to reveal she was not blown away with Kim Kardashian's skin care line, SKKN BY KIM.