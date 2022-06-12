OK Magazine
Thirst Traps Galore! The Best Sultry Snaps Of 'The Real Housewives' Cast: Photos

Source: @lisarinna/instagram;@melissagorga/instagram
By:

Jun. 12 2022, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

The Real Housewives know how to turn up the heat!

Whether it's clawing each other's eyes out on camera or showing off their toned bods in sultry thirst traps, the ladies of Bravo know how to get pulses racing.

From relaxing in a pool on a long holiday weekend, to setting sail on the open seas and even just hanging out at home, these housewives are constantly sharing snaps that have fans talking.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best sultry snaps of The Real Housewives:

LuAnn De Lesseps

Source: @countessluann/instagram

Countess LuAnn De Lesseps turned it out in beige swimwear as she gave a small smile to the camera while relaxing at her home. "I don’t have a tan, but I’m about to! 👙 @melissaodabash," the RHONY star penned below the sultry pic.

Lisa Rinna

Source: @lisarinna/instagram

Lisa Rinna struck a pose in a pale pink bikini as she enjoyed the great outdoors on a boat while accessorizing with a straw cowboy hat. "Byeeeeee summer 🤠," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan favorite captioned the snap.

Bethenny Frankel

Source: @bethennyfrankel/instagram

Bethenny Frankel kicked back and relaxed in her pool wearing a multicolored bikini along with a wide brimmed hat and a pair of shades. The former The Real Housewives of New York cast member wrote under the holiday photo, "Memorial Day Weekend is floating by…."

Melissa Gorga

Source: @melissagorga/instagram

Melissa Gorga turned heads in a hot pink Versace two piece as she lounged on a boat on the open seas. "Today was boatloads of fun," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote alongside the snap.

Kyle Richards

Source: @kylerichards18/instagram

Kyle Richards left little to the imagination when she shared a cheeky snap off herself looking out onto the beach and the blue skies. "I ain'y no hollaback girl," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, captioned the vacation photo.

