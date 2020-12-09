After OK! learned that Bethenny Frankel was busy beginning production on her new reality show, The Big Shot, for HBO Max, a separate insider — who interviewed for one of the coveted slots on the television competition — was stunned to hear that the reality star was shooting her ‘Shot,’ considering some questionable behind-the-scenes drama.

“I sort of thought it isn’t happening right now because of this pandemic, but obviously it is,” the insider exclusively tells OK!, “and obviously I wasn’t chosen.”

Back in April, our source started initial conversations with the creative team behind The Big Shot, a competition series in which a handful of reality-TV-loving hopefuls would vie for a full-time position with Frankel (who is the founder of the Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand, and BStrong, a disaster relief organization).

Making it to the next round of interviews, the source was now asked for a Zoom session for the creative team member to learn more about their love for the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 50, and their background. The source believes they were hiring people from all walks of life for a mere 7-10 slots to live “in a house or a flat in New York” and compete in various challenges.

“Maybe a couple weeks later,” the source explains, “I got an email blast, and they were like, ‘Hi, thank you so much for being so patient. We know this is trying times for everyone right now, and everyone is anxious to know what’s going on, but we wanted to let you know that you are still in the running. We have now narrowed to 90 people. We are putting together packets for each of you to send off to production and to send to Bethenny to watch. From here, what would most likely happen is, should we go further, you would be asked to come to New York and sit down with someone from production and with Bethenny and interview in person.’”

However, the source says, “Then there was an email that the pandemic got kind of crazy, stuff got a little pushed back, but they know what it’s like to play the waiting game and they would let us know either way, so we weren’t like, ‘What’s going on?’”

They didn’t fulfill their promise. After approximately a month went by, the source reached back out to production in September. It was weeks until the Big Shot staffer finally responded and “said she was off the project and she doesn’t know who took it over and where they are in the process,” the source tells OK!. “That’s the last I knew.”

As OK! previously reported, Frankel was out and about last week with Real Housewives of New York alum and former costar Dorinda Medley, who also left the Housewives franchise. The two were reportedly working on a multi-location shoot in Manhattan. See a picture from their day out here.