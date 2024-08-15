Still Single! Bethenny Frankel and Niclas Castello Have Only Met Twice Despite Being Romantically Linked
It doesn’t look like Bethenny Frankel has moved on from ex-fiancé Paul Bernon just yet!
After The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 53, and German artist Niclas Castello, 46, were rumored to be romantically linked, a source clarified that the sculptor is dating another woman.
According to the insider, Castello is dating NYC PR expert Anna Rothschild.
When it comes to the nature of his dynamic with Frankel, the source revealed, “They met twice in St. Tropez — first at a lunch with a group, where she sat at a different table with her daughter and then a few days later on the beach.”
“He was surrounded by friends and she was with her daughter. Their beach chairs just happened to be close when the paparazzi took photos,” the confidante noted. “They were also in a large group in the water when those photos were taken. They exchanged a few words as she asked for recommendations on restaurants and beach clubs.”
While it is unclear if Frankel — who split from Bernon in May — was attempting to flirt with Castello, the reality TV personality has previously updated fans on her dating life via TikTok.
“Outfit of the date… that takes a turn,” the Skinnygirl founder captioned a recent clip, in which Frankel showed off her outfit for date night.
The brunette beauty told her followers she was wearing a pink patterned Hemant and Nadita dress, Vince Camuto shoes and a pink Dior bag, which she said was “really nice because it’s got this iridescence to it that I think makes it different.”
Things then took a shocking turn, as Frankel was seen screaming, “Abort, abort!” making it clear to fans she backed out of the date.
"So I got dressed up to go on a date with someone and it was a last-minute thing. So that’s fine. But he was like I’m going to meet a friend also for a drink," she spilled. "And I think he thinks I’m going to meet them because I know the friend. Sort of.”
“But,” the mother-of-one continued, “I just saw them walking down the street. The guy’s not my type. And I’m all dressed up and I ran into [daughter] Bryn [Hoppy] because she was having dinner with my assistant and she’s like, ‘Just go.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want to waste my time. I’d rather be home with you. I don’t want to go. So I’m not going.”
Frankel then got candid about how it has been difficult for her to jump back into the dating scene after calling off her engagement.
“I gotta figure out what this new era is like,” she said. “But wasting time is not part of it.”