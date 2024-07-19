Aurora Culpo Tears Into 'Bitter' Bethenny Frankel for Exposing Her Breakup From 'RHONY' Star's Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon: 'Not a Good Look'
Bethenny Frankel might have just started a war.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum ignited a feud with Aurora Culpo by revealing details about the latter’s relationship with Frankel’s former fiancé Paul Bernon.
On the Wednesday, July 17, episode of her "Barely Filtered" podcast, Culpo addressed online buzz about her romance with Bernon, confirming the pair split after just two months of dating.
The 35-year-old drew attention toward Frankel, 53, alluding to Culpo and Bernon’s split during a recent episode of her "Just B" podcast, seemingly annoyed the RHONY star spilled secrets that weren’t hers to share.
"PSA guys: It’s not a good look to announce the breakup of your ex-boyfriend with his new girlfriend. It looks petty, it looks bitter, and it’s not your story to tell, but she did," Culpo snubbed of Frankel.
"Usually, I always like to keep the men in my life anonymous," she explained to listeners. "Unfortunately, because Paul told Bethenny that he was breaking up with me, and Bethenny then went on her podcast and leaked it and then gave her reason behind our breakup, it put me in a position to have to respond."
The apparent love triangle became a problem for Bernon, as he preferred not to see his name in the press — especially when it involved his dating life.
"A lot of people just don't like seeing their name in the headlines. It's part of the world that I'm in, so I am prepared for it. It doesn't bother me. There's been a lot of bad things," Culpo admitted.
The blonde beauty went on to explain how a situation involving her sister Olivia Culpo’s lavish Rhode Island wedding to Christian McCaffrey resulted in Paul pulling the plug on her romance.
Aurora confessed Paul had grown annoyed after Olivia declined her sister’s request to bring the businessman as a date to her sibling’s nuptials, as the bride-to-be apparently referred to him as her "flavor of the month."
"I understand that feels s-----. I asked my sister if I could bring my new boyfriend to the wedding, and she said no because she didn't know him," Aurora recalled. "He was not the flavor of the month. He was the flavor of two months, and I would have preferred it to go longer, but, unfortunately, he dumped me."
She further explained: "Then the next day he calls me, and he says it's not working. And, you know, I was disappointed. It never feels good to be broken up with, let's be honest. Like it's a bruise to the ego."
Aurora went on to acknowledge how despite attempting to keep Paul’s identity hidden to prevent publicity about their relationship, Frankel continuously gave things away by reacting to stories Aurora shared about her new romance via the Bravolebrity’s own podcast.
"Nothing was meant to hurt anybody's feelings," Aurora insisted. "I never thought that she was gonna hear any of the things that I said. But, again, I can't edit my podcast to the feelings of somebody that I'm dating's ex-girlfriend. And he was always supposed to remain anonymous. It didn't play out that way."
"He made the choice to not be in a relationship with me because he wants a private life, and that's probably a good idea," Aurora concluded, seemingly at peace with Paul’s decision.
In addition to wanting to be kept a secret, Aurora revealed another road block in their relationship: Paul didn’t want to have any more children.
While Aurora is already a mom to her son, Remi, 5, and daughter, Solei, 3, she "didn’t really want that door to be closed for me."
Paul, on the other hand, is content with being a dad to his two teenage children.