Aurora Culpo Tears Into 'Bitter' Bethenny Frankel for Exposing Her Breakup From 'RHONY' Star's Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon: 'Not a Good Look'

"PSA guys: It’s not a good look to announce the breakup of your ex-boyfriend with his new girlfriend. It looks petty, it looks bitter, and it’s not your story to tell, but she did," Culpo snubbed of Frankel.

"Usually, I always like to keep the men in my life anonymous," she explained to listeners. "Unfortunately, because Paul told Bethenny that he was breaking up with me, and Bethenny then went on her podcast and leaked it and then gave her reason behind our breakup, it put me in a position to have to respond."