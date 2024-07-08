Bethenny Frankel Says It's 'Brutal' to See Her Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon Move on With Aurora Culpo: 'It Was Gutting'

Bethenny Frankel revealed how she's coping following her split from ex-fiancé Paul Bernon, especially after he was seen moving on with Aurora Culpo.

“Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship hearing about their s-- and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids and the level of commitment,” the reality star, 53, shared on her “Just B With Bethenny” podcast on Sunday, July 7.

“It was gutting. It was brutal," she added, referring to how Bernon, 45, and Culpo, 35, being seen together.