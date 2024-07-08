OK Magazine
Bethenny Frankel Says It's 'Brutal' to See Her Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon Move on With Aurora Culpo: 'It Was Gutting'

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram
By:

Jul. 8 2024

Bethenny Frankel revealed how she's coping following her split from ex-fiancé Paul Bernon, especially after he was seen moving on with Aurora Culpo.

“Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship hearing about their s-- and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids and the level of commitment,” the reality star, 53, shared on her “Just B With Bethenny” podcast on Sunday, July 7.

“It was gutting. It was brutal," she added, referring to how Bernon, 45, and Culpo, 35, being seen together.

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Bethenney Frankel spoke out about her split from Paul Bernon.

Though Frankel "initiated" the split, she said it's still "embarrassing" and "rough."

“Being portrayed as the jilted ex who had been upgraded from — that my ex had moved on from me with a younger woman — and that it regurgitated the continuous narrative that he is a very under-the-radar person who had now gotten serious with someone,” she admitted. “When, ironically, I was the very-under-the-radar person.”

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Paul Bernon is now dating Aurora Culpo.

Frankel then said Culpo shouldn't have displayed her new romance just yet.

“If you’re the new woman in a relationship you need to tread lightly and be cautious about whoever the woman before you was because we’ve all been in both positions,” Frankel stated. “I think by sharing all the details of your new relationship, you’re disrespecting the last relationship.”

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Bethenney Frankel said seeing her ex move on is 'gutting.'

Olivia Culpo, who recently got married to Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island, previously set the record straight on why she didn't allow Aurora to bring her boyfriend to her wedding, which took place in late June.

"He's not invited to the wedding, if that's what you're asking," Olivia told Aurora on the July 3 episode of the "Barely Filtered" podcast.

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Paul Bernon wasn't invited to Olivia Culpo's wedding.

Aurora said it was "rude" Paul wasn't allowed, to which she replied, "No, [it's] rude to invite somebody I've never met."

"Yeah, okay... flavor of the month? Not interested," Olivia said. "Sorry, it's not a reflection of you [Bernon], it's a reflection of my sister."

An eyewitness first spotted Paul and Aurora kissing in Boston this year, and according to Us Weekly, a source claimed they had been dating for at least two months following Paul and Bethenny's split.

Aurora even gushed about meeting each other's kids, saying: “He’s really nice. He has his kids, two, and they’re 17 and 14. They’re older, and they’re really nice.”

