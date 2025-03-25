Bethenny Frankel 'Cannot Believe' Teresa Giudice Is in Financial Trouble Again: 'You're a Fool'
Bethenny Frankel is in shock over Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, owing the government money.
“I cannot believe that Teresa is in another marriage with financial legal issues,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star said on TikTok on March 24. “I have to pull when I tweeted If Teresa Giudice does not sign a prenup, I will jump through my phone.’ I remember — and this was picked up everywhere.”
Frankel compared the situation to watching a movie where you’re screaming at the character, “No, do not open that closet.”
“I feel terrible, but... fool me once, you’re a fool,” she continued. “Fool me twice; I’m a fool. Love is blind… There’s never been a worse picker in the history of pickers than myself besides Teresa Giudice.”
Frankel claimed she still wins, as she was in a messy split from her ex who was arrested for stalking and harassment. However, she noted she “didn’t go to the clink.”
“I almost would have, and maybe he did, but oh my god,” she elaborated. “It’s almost not believable.” The Skinnygirl mogul also questioned why Ruelas and Giudice would “both go on TV” if there’s “a dead body in their trunk.”
“It’s almost like it’s being made up,” she added. “It’s unfathomable. it doesn’t make any sense. It’s too implausible.”
Giudice confirmed she did not sign a prenup with Ruelas on Watch What Happens Live in October 2022, calling her relationship with her husband “true love.”
- 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Hit With $300K Tax Lien After Husband Luis Ruelas' $2.5 Million Debt Was Exposed
- 'I Don’t Feel Sorry for Her': 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Bashed After Husband Luis Ruelas' $2.5 Million Debt Is Exposed
- Watch: Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice Argue Over Marriage Prenup – ‘I Didn’t Even Read It’
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On a 2020 episode of RHONJ, Giudice explained her aversion to prenups, stating, “A week before we were getting married, Joe Giudice asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt like when you love someone, you don’t do that.”
Teresa was so upset by him asking she wanted to “call the wedding off," but didn’t because her parents were “old school” and it would have been “embarrassing.” “I didn't even read it, I just said, 'I want you to put one thing in there,'" she continued dishing on the agreement. “If you ever cheat, the prenup is void.”
Teresa previously said she would sign a prenup with Luis if he “said so,” but noted he “definitely” had more than her and she would “never take anything from him.”
As OK! reported, on March 23, Teresa was hit with a $300K tax lien, while her husband was slapped with a $2.5 million debt. Neither party has commented on the debt to date.