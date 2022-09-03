OK Magazine
Showing It All! Bethenny Frankel's Most Sultry Social Media Snaps: Photos

By:

Sep. 2 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Bethenny Frankel is always ready keep it real! The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been known to never be afraid to feature her toned bod for all of social media — but that doesn't mean she won't call out complete fakery.

On Wednesday, August 31, Frankel took to Instagram to show off one photo of herself completely edited and another completely natural while calling out all of the photoshop that people use on their pictures and the unrealistic beauty standards that can perpetuate.

"This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me," the Big Shot With Bethenny star wrote alongside the post. "But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten…"

"Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection," she continued. "It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves," Frankel noted. "This creates a false ideal for men."

"It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate," she continued. "There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood."

Scroll through the gallery to see Bethenny Frankel's best social media thirst traps:

Frankel was all smiles posing in a grey bikini as she enjoyed the summer rays.

The Bethenny Ever After star leaned up against the side of a jeep while showing off her toned bod.

Frankel showcased her toned physique as she chilled by the pool in a matching two piece suit.

The Bravo babe lounged in on a pool float as she showed off her fit figure.

Frankel strutted her stuff in a neon pink two piece suit as she took a walk on the beach.

