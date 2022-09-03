Showing It All! Bethenny Frankel's Most Sultry Social Media Snaps: Photos

"This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me," the Big Shot With Bethenny star wrote alongside the post. "But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten…"

"Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection," she continued. "It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves," Frankel noted. "This creates a false ideal for men."