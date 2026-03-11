'Betrayed' Joe Rogan Eviscerates Donald Trump's 'Insane' Iran War
March 11 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s former loyal ally podcaster Joe Rogan lit into his military campaign in Iran, torching the conflict as "insane.”
In his Tuesday, March 10, podcast, Rogan expressed that many of the president's supporters now "feel betrayed" because the administration's actions directly contradict Trump's 2024 campaign promises to end "stupid, senseless wars.”
The former Fear Factor host emphasized that Trump ran on a non-interventionist, "no more wars" platform, making the current conflict with Iran a stark departure from his stated goals.
'It Seems So Insane'
“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on,” Rogan said. “I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”
He argued that the administration has failed to provide a clear rationale for the military action, leaving the public and his supporters confused.
Rogan, who has been vocal in accusing the Trump administration of a cover-up regarding dead financier Jeffrey Epstein’s files, speculated that the U.S. might be acting in the interest of others, specifically mentioning Israel's long-standing desire to neutralize Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Joe Rogan Blasts Donald Trump
“It just doesn’t make any sense to me, unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests — like particularly Israel’s interests,” Rogan said, adding, “clearly Israel wanted this.”
When his guest, journalist Michael Shellenberger, suggested Trump only promised to end "endless wars," Rogan dismissed the nuance, stating, "They're all endless.”
The criticism comes amidst "Operation Epic Fury," a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive that has reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials. While Trump has characterized the war as a short "excursion" nearing its end, global energy markets have been disrupted, and oil prices have risen significantly.
MAGA Turns on Donald Trump
Rogan is not the only high-profile Trump supporter to break ranks over the Iran war.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the strikes "absolutely disgusting and evil,” while radio host Megyn Kelly expressed serious doubts about the necessity of the conflict, calling it "Israel's war.”
Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also blasted the administration's approach for contradicting MAGA’s America First mantra, calling it a "complete bait and switch," while publicly questioning Trump's "mental state," asking what happened to the man who previously denounced foreign entanglements like the Iraq War.
Despite this pushback from media influencers, recent polling suggests a split in the GOP base, with approximately 83 percent to 91 percent of Republican and MAGA voters still supporting the president's handling of the situation.