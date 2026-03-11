'Betrayed' Joe Rogan Eviscerates Donald Trump's 'Insane' Iran War

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s former loyal ally podcaster Joe Rogan lit into his military campaign in Iran, torching the conflict as "insane.” In his Tuesday, March 10, podcast, Rogan expressed that many of the president's supporters now "feel betrayed" because the administration's actions directly contradict Trump's 2024 campaign promises to end "stupid, senseless wars.” The former Fear Factor host emphasized that Trump ran on a non-interventionist, "no more wars" platform, making the current conflict with Iran a stark departure from his stated goals.

'It Seems So Insane'

It just seems so insane based on what he ran on. This is why a lot of people feel betrayed. He ran on no mor wars & these stupid, senseless wars.& then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it pic.twitter.com/5MnIdyaX74 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 10, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X Joe Rogan ripped into Donald Trump on his podcast.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on,” Rogan said. “I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.” He argued that the administration has failed to provide a clear rationale for the military action, leaving the public and his supporters confused. Rogan, who has been vocal in accusing the Trump administration of a cover-up regarding dead financier Jeffrey Epstein’s files, speculated that the U.S. might be acting in the interest of others, specifically mentioning Israel's long-standing desire to neutralize Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Joe Rogan Blasts Donald Trump

Source: @PowerfulJRE/Youtube Joe Rogan said the war 'doesn't make any sense to me.'

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me, unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests — like particularly Israel’s interests,” Rogan said, adding, “clearly Israel wanted this.” When his guest, journalist Michael Shellenberger, suggested Trump only promised to end "endless wars," Rogan dismissed the nuance, stating, "They're all endless.” The criticism comes amidst "Operation Epic Fury," a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive that has reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials. While Trump has characterized the war as a short "excursion" nearing its end, global energy markets have been disrupted, and oil prices have risen significantly.

MAGA Turns on Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson also roasted Donald Trump for starting the war with Iran.

Rogan is not the only high-profile Trump supporter to break ranks over the Iran war. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the strikes "absolutely disgusting and evil,” while radio host Megyn Kelly expressed serious doubts about the necessity of the conflict, calling it "Israel's war.”

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene also spoke out about Donald Trump's decision.