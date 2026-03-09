Politics 'Over My Dead Body!': Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Karoline Leavitt Over Her Iran Draft Comments Source: MEGA Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene excoriated Karoline Leavitt for implying that President Donald Trump hasn't ruled out an Iran draft. Lesley Abravanel March 9 2026, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) ripped White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for implying that President Donald Trump hasn’t ruled out the draft in his Iran war, accusing the administration of betraying campaign promises to avoid "foreign wars" and demanding a firm "NO DRAFT" pledge. The conflict began following Leavitt's appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. When asked by host Maria Bartiromo if the president had plans for a draft or "boots on the ground" in Iran, Leavitt stated, "President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table.” She added that while a draft is "not part of the current plan," the POTUS wants to maintain "flexibility."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene went off on Karoline Leavitt.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt doesn’t rule out a draft.



How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!!



Liars every single one of them!



Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/UTLn4WXFRV — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 8, 2026 Source: @FmrRepMTG Marjorie Taylor Greene fumed over the idea of a draft being brought back.

“How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!!” wrote the once staunch Trump ally. “Liars every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!” Greene warned that some Republicans might even expand conscription to include women and called for those supporting the war — including Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and diehard MAGA commentators Mark Levin and Laura Loomer — to be sent to the front lines instead of American citizens. “By the way, a bunch of psycho Republicans want to not only draft your sons but your daughters too!!!!!” Greene later posted on X. “Send Lindsey Graham, Mark Levin, and Laura Loomer and ALL the murderous blood thirsty maniacs that support this America LAST WAR.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene named some Republicans in her rant.

This exchange occurs during "Operation Epic Fury," a U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran that launched on February 28. The conflict has already resulted in American casualties, including at least seven service members. The White House Rapid Response team defended Leavitt, accusing critics of "making up" the claim that she confirmed a draft was imminent. Analysts point to polls showing only 27 percent of Americans approve of the strikes, while roughly 43 percent to 59 percent disapprove. This widespread skepticism, particularly among independent voters (68 percent disapproval), could lead to significant seat losses in the House, Republicans worry.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The United States has not activated a military draft or conscripted individuals into service since 1973.

The GOP is split between "MAGA Republicans" (90 percent support) and non-aligned Republicans (54 percent support). This internal friction complicates the party's messaging and unity as they approach the midterms. The United States has not activated a military draft or conscripted individuals into service since 1973. While the actual induction of soldiers ended then, there was a brief period from 1975 to 1980 when the requirement for men to register with the Selective Service System was suspended.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has spoken about the war in press briefings.