OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Joe Rogan
NEWS

Joe Rogan Declares People Named in the Epstein Files Are 'Literally Demonic Human Beings'

composite photo of joe rogan and jeffrey epstein with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube; Department of Justice

The podcast host claimed those linked to Jeffrey Epstein 'enjoy watching people being tortured.'

Feb. 13 2026, Updated 6:24 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan admitted that theories about Jeffrey Epstein's vast network "scare the s---" out of him," labeling those named in the files related to the late pedophile "literally demonic human beings."

Speaking during the Thursday, February 12, edition of his podcast, Rogan expressed his "fear" over the idea of Epstein's associates "running the world" while enjoying "watching people being tortured" and "killed."

The UFC commentator, 58, pointed to the conspiracy that people have been sacrificed as a part of rituals, adding, "We know that that has always historically been a real thing."

Source: @allenanalysis/x

Joe Rogan said theories about Jeffrey Epstein's vast network 'scare the s---' out of him.

'It's So Twisted'

image of Joe Rogan referred to redacted emails talking about 'torture.'
Source: Department of Justice

Joe Rogan referred to redacted emails talking about 'torture.'

He continued, "And it’s been something that you look at in history, you go, 'God, it’s so sick. It’s so twisted. It’s so disgusting.' And everybody wants to think, 'Thank God that’s not happening now.' But then when you realize like that might have been happening now."

The podcast host then went through some of the "craziest" emails discovered among the millions of documents recently publicized by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Rogan specifically brought up a redacted email sent by Epstein that read, "loved the torture video." While the recipient was originally censored, it's since been revealed to be Emirati billionaire Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

image of Joe Rogan said all the redactions don't look good for the Trump administration.
Source: Department of Justice

Joe Rogan said all the redactions don't look good for the Trump administration.

"What the f--- man? And why is his name redacted?" he asked. "Why would your name be redacted if you’re not a victim? Like, this is what’s crazy about all this. Like, how come you redact some people and you don’t redact other people? Like, what is this? This is not good. None of this is good for this administration."

Rogan proceeded to claim, "It looks terrible for [Donald] Trump when he was saying that none of this was real. 'This is all a hoax.' This is not a hoax. Like, did you not know?"

The media personality then wondered aloud, "Maybe he didn't know, if you want to be charitable."

Joe Rogan Slammed Former Podcast Guest Who Tried to Introduce Him to Jeffrey Epstein

image of Joe Rogan slammed a former podcast guest for trying to introduce him to the convicted s-- offender in 2017.
Source: Department of Justice

Joe Rogan slammed a former podcast guest for trying to introduce him to the convicted s-- offender in 2017.

Rogan's remarks come after he slammed a former podcast guest for trying to introduce him to the convicted s-- offender, who died in prison while awaiting trial in August 2019.

Physicist Lawrence Krauss attempted to connect the two in 2017 after Epstein emailed him writing that he'd seen him on Rogan's show and asked for a meeting.

Krauss replied that he would reach out to Rogan, but the comedian wasn't eager to link up with the felon.

'Are You High?'

image of The UFC commentator said he 'never' would've met up with the pedophile after looking him up.
Source: mega

The UFC commentator said he 'never' would've met up with the pedophile after looking him up.

Rogan addressed the exchange on his podcast with actress Cheryl Hines on Tuesday, February 10, insisting he "would have never went" to meet Epstein and that it was "not even a possibility that I would've went, especially after I Googled him."

Reflecting, he said, "I was like, what the f--- are you talking about? This was like 2017. One of my guests was trying to get me to meet him. I was like, 'B---- are you high?'"

