OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Megyn Kelly
OK LogoPolitics

Megyn Kelly Rips 'Homicidal Maniac' Senator Lindsey Graham: 'When Did He Become Our President?'

megyn kelly rips lindsey graham when did he become president pp
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube;MEGA

Megyn Kelly lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham, asking when he became president following his 'warmongering' media tour on Iran.

March 10 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

In a series of blistering rebukes, Megyn Kelly has repeatedly targeted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his aggressive foreign policy stance and his proximity to President Donald Trump during escalating international conflicts.

The SiriusXM radio host has used her platform on "The Megyn Kelly Show" and social media to condemn Graham’s rhetoric regarding military actions in Iran, Lebanon and Cuba.

Kelly lashed out at Graham, blaming him for pushing the U.S. into a conflict with Iran.

image of Megyn Kelly went off on Senator Lindsey Graham on X.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly went off on Senator Lindsey Graham on X.

'When Did Lindsey Graham Become Our President?'

Source: @megynkelly/X

Megyn Kelly called the senator a 'homicidal maniac.'

“This guy is a homicidal maniac with a bloodlust that is insatiable,” she said. “He got us into the Iranian war, Lindsey Graham. Now he wants us to get involved in a Lebanese war, which Israel is already starting or involved in, and he wants us to go into Cuba from the sound of it, possibly.”

Reacting to Graham’s media appearances where he suggested mutual defense agreements with Saudi Arabia and military strikes in Lebanon, Kelly asked on X, “When did Lindsay Graham become our president? In the past 24 hours, he’s threatened Lebanon, Cuba, the Saudis, the wider Arab region, and now – checks notes – Spain.”

Kelly wasn’t finished taking down the South Carolina senator.

'Homicidal Maniac'

Source: @megynkelly/X

Megyn Kelly claims Donald Trump is 'listening' to the senator.

“Let’s get real. The problem with Lindsay Graham isn’t (just) that he’s a homicidal maniac, it’s that Trump likes and is listening to him, and Trump’s favorite channel is parading him around like a Hefner bunny in stockings on every show,” she added.

Kelly, along with Meghan McCain, whose late father, Sen. John McCain, was very close with Lindsey, has repeatedly begged the president to keep Lindsey "the h--- away from him," stating he should not be allowed within 20 feet of the president's inner circle.

After Lindsey declared he would be "with Israel until my dying day," Megyn told South Carolinians that their senator was explicitly telling them he was not "with them.”

image of Megyn Kelly talks about Donald Trump and his allies on her podcast.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly talks about Donald Trump and his allies on her podcast.

She has amplified others' criticisms of Lindsey, such as Rep. Tim Burchett’s (R-Tenn.) "war pimp" label, and referred to Lindsey herself as a "villain" for his "ridiculous messaging" regarding war.

The friction stems from a broader divide within the Republican base between interventionist war hawks like Lindsey and the isolationist "America First" wing supported by Megyn.

Megyn Kelly Speaks Out on Iran Situation

image of Megyn Kelly's attacks intensified following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube

Megyn Kelly's attacks intensified following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Megyn's attacks intensified following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which she views as a disastrous return to "warmongering" encouraged by Lindsey and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Megyn's stance has led to a MAGA civil war with other MAGA mouthpieces like Laura Loomer and Ben Shapiro attacking her as a "coward" or "not MAGA" enough for her opposition to the administration's military actions.

