Beverly Hills Heist: Celebrity Plastic Surgeons Offering Reward for Woman Who Allegedly Burglarized Their Offices Before Going on Shopping Spree
Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
Hollywood's top plastic surgeons including Extreme Makeover alum Dr. Garth Fisher and Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif, are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly posed as a construction worker to rob their offices.
The purported burglary occurred on July 30 in several offices in a building on South Spalding Drive down in Beverly Hills.
The Woman Reportedly Hit Dr. Garth Fisher's Los Angeles Office
Several cosmetic surgeons are offering a $2,500 reward to capture the woman, who also reportedly went on a hefty shopping spree by using stolen credit cards.
According to KTLA, the female individual asked to check the water pressure at Dr. Fisher’s office as she masqueraded as a construction laborer.
Dr. Fisher's employee Miluzka Romero claimed she didn't suspect anything was wrong when the woman approached her.
“We were at the front desk and a lady came in and said that she worked for the construction building, so we let her in, and she then pointed at the logo on her shirt,” Romero told the news outlet recently.
- Lionel Richie Seen Out in Beverly Hills With Girlfriend After Hospital Scare
- Green Goddess! Chrissy Teigen Steps Out In Beverly Hills For Some Holiday Shopping Wearing A $1,600 Neon Nour Hammour Sherpa Coat — Get The Look For Less Than $100
- Sofía Vergara Shows Off $1,450 Crystal Gucci Sweatshirt While Shopping At XIV Karats In Beverly Hills — Get The Look For Less
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She then explained she brought woman around to several different rooms and bathrooms in the building.
“I walked her to the back of the office. That’s where Dr. Fisher’s office is next to the bathroom, so she walked there and flushed the toilet,” Romero added.
Footage from the office showed the woman being escorted by the staff before exiting the building.
According to Romero, the reported burglary occurred after a co-worker allowed the woman to return back inside when she claimed she left her phone inside.
The Female Individual Allegedly Used the Stolen Cards at the Apple Store
“When she came back, she went straight to those offices and then left,” Romero recalled. A brief time later, Dr. Fisher and his wife Suelyn were alerted about thousands of dollars worth of unsanctioned charges on their credit cards and Apple Pay.
Once the physician inspected the office's surveillance cameras, they spotted the individual reportedly swiping their wallets.
She was also apparently seen in the camera footage using the stolen cards at an Apple Store location.
His staff then found out later on she allegedly went to two other offices in the edifice, including one belonging to Dr. Nassif. The woman pretended to be a construction worker in order to earn access during each separate instance.