Beverly Hills Heist: Celebrity Plastic Surgeons Offering Reward for Woman Who Allegedly Burglarized Their Offices Before Going on Shopping Spree

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Hollywood's top plastic surgeons including Extreme Makeover alum Dr. Garth Fisher and Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif, are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly posed as a construction worker to rob their offices. The purported burglary occurred on July 30 in several offices in a building on South Spalding Drive down in Beverly Hills.

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The Woman Reportedly Hit Dr. Garth Fisher's Los Angeles Office

Source: MEGA/KTLA The woman allegedly went to Dr. Garth Fisher's office and posed as a construction worker.

Several cosmetic surgeons are offering a $2,500 reward to capture the woman, who also reportedly went on a hefty shopping spree by using stolen credit cards. According to KTLA, the female individual asked to check the water pressure at Dr. Fisher’s office as she masqueraded as a construction laborer.

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Source: KTLA The female suspect reportedly robbed several plastic surgery businesses in Los Angeles earlier this summer.

Dr. Fisher's employee Miluzka Romero claimed she didn't suspect anything was wrong when the woman approached her. “We were at the front desk and a lady came in and said that she worked for the construction building, so we let her in, and she then pointed at the logo on her shirt,” Romero told the news outlet recently.

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Source: MEGA The celebrity plastic surgeons are offering a $2,500 reward for the woman's capture.

She then explained she brought woman around to several different rooms and bathrooms in the building. “I walked her to the back of the office. That’s where Dr. Fisher’s office is next to the bathroom, so she walked there and flushed the toilet,” Romero added. Footage from the office showed the woman being escorted by the staff before exiting the building. According to Romero, the reported burglary occurred after a co-worker allowed the woman to return back inside when she claimed she left her phone inside.

The Female Individual Allegedly Used the Stolen Cards at the Apple Store

Source: MEGA Dr. Paul Nassif's office was also apparently hit by the female individual.