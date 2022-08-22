Beyoncé's Mom Drops Massive Hint Suggesting Destiny's Child Could Be Reuniting

A girl group reunion may be our Destiny, Child!

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, seemingly stoked rumors of a Destiny’s Child reunion this week, taking to Instagram with a stunning snap of her eldest daughter alongside former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

“Gorgeous Destinys Child Members Kelly , Michelle and Beyoncé,” Knowles captioned the post shared on Monday, August 22, featuring the trio all rocking coordinating black dresses and big smiles.

THROWBACK THURSDAY: LET'S ALL LOOK BACK AT THE EPIC FASHION OF DESTINY'S CHILD