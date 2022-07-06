The Secret Move Beyoncé Proved To Make Her New Album Bulletproof

The Secret Move Beyoncé Proved To Make Her New Album Bulletproof
It's been a while since Beyoncé graced with us some new music, but now the star, 40, is finally releasing her first solo studio album since Lemonade.
On the new album, which is called Renaissance, the singer apparently vetted producers on her team before working with them, according to a report by The Sun.
The mom-of-three made the decision after producer Detail, who worked on her 2013 hit song "Drunk in Love" was arrested in August 2020. He was later charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth woman between 2010 and 2018.
For his part, the artist, whose real name is Noel Fisher, denied the accusations.
“Beyoncé was devastated when she found out Detail, one of her past collaborators, was accused of rape and sexual assault,” a source told the outlet. “She stopped working with him and her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators. Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of allegations they are facing. Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein."
“She’s rubbed some people up the wrong way but she doesn’t care. She won’t go anywhere near you if you’ve been accused of going after one of her peers," the insider claimed. “Beyoncé is a leader in her business and wants to set an example that any abuse shouldn’t be normalised. This is why her new record is about empowering women.”
The album will be released on July 29, and the "Break My Soul" songstress revealed what went into making the music.“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are," she wrote on social media.