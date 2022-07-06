The Secret Move Beyoncé Proved To Make Her New Album Bulletproof

The mom-of-three made the decision after producer Detail, who worked on her 2013 hit song "Drunk in Love" was arrested in August 2020. He was later charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth woman between 2010 and 2018.

For his part, the artist, whose real name is Noel Fisher, denied the accusations.

“Beyoncé was devastated when she found out Detail, one of her past collaborators, was accused of rape and sexual assault,” a source told the outlet. “She stopped working with him and her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators. Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of alleg­ations they are facing. Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein."