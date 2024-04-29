Bhad Bhabie Warns Against Getting Facial Fillers After Dissolving Her Cheeks, Lips and Chin: 'You Look So Much Older'
Bhad Bhabie is pleading with her social media followers to avoid getting facial fillers.
The rapper, 21, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 27, to reveal she's dissolved all of her facial filler.
"Dissolved all my filler. I had cheeks, lips, chin," she wrote alongside a selfie. "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks your lymphatic drainage system causing pillow face!"
Bhabie has undergone a personal transformation as well after giving birth to her first child, a baby girl, in March with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. "To start my own little family and make new memories together. I feel very ready to be a mom," the infamous Dr. Phil guest explained in an interview earlier this year.
"I’m so excited to do all of the little 'mom and daughter' things together. I can’t wait to dress her up, take her shopping, spend 1-on-1 time and travel all over. Just the simple things," she noted. "Really building a strong relationship with my daughter. Having that real close mother and daughter bond/friendship."
Despite becoming a mom at such a young age, the musician emphasized how badly she wanted to have a child. "I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready,' " she said in a separate interview.
"It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off," Bhabie noted.
Although she's moved on in her life, the social media sensation is still known for her wild appearance on the daytime talk show when she was a teenager. "People who are nurses and doctors and therapists and lawyers, do you think if people went back and looked at them when they were 13 and 14 and judged them off that time that they would have that job and be held so high?" Bhabie added.
"They're kids, they're teenagers. But mine happened to be broadcasted all over the internet, all over public television. I wish more people knew my story and really understood the things that made me who I am, and that they wouldn't just look at a certain time of my life and expect me to be that person forever, especially when I was so young," she added.