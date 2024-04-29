Bhad Bhabie Warns Against Getting Facial Fillers After Dissolving Her Cheeks, Lips and Chin: 'You Look So Much Older'

"Dissolved all my filler. I had cheeks, lips, chin," she wrote alongside a selfie. "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks your lymphatic drainage system causing pillow face!"

Bhabie has undergone a personal transformation as well after giving birth to her first child, a baby girl, in March with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. "To start my own little family and make new memories together. I feel very ready to be a mom," the infamous Dr. Phil guest explained in an interview earlier this year.