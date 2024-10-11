Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Husband Evan McClintock Reveal the Sex of Their First Child: 'We're So Excited'
Hailie Jade Scott Mathers and husband Evan McClintock shared they are expecting a baby boy!
On a recent installment of the 28-year-old's "Just a Little Shady" podcast, the happy couple — who tied the knot on May 18 — popped a gold balloon which revealed blue confetti.
"We're so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy,'" Hailie Jade gushed of her husband. "I was like, 'OK, well they're still going to Target with me.'"
Evan quipped, "Whether it was a girl or boy, I would have made them do it. Or hoped they would want to do it at least."
As OK! previously reported, Hailie, 28, first publicly announced her pregnancy with one of her father Eminem's music videos, which featured a variety of photos and footage from her childhood. At one point, Hailie could be seen giving her dad a Detroit Lions jersey with the word "Grandpa" on the back.
Later in the video, a note from Hailie to the rapper read: "Thank you for doing everything you do & always being there for us girls. You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever ever & always."
Fans flooded the comments section of the YouTube video with words of congratulations for the first-time grandpa.
One user wrote, "Thank you for sharing this with us Em. We know you like to keep your personal life private. We as the fans really appreciate this piece of memory you shared with us. And congrats, can’t believe you’re becoming a grandfather."
Another fan penned, "Eminem really putting me through every d--- emotion. This video broke me more than simply listening to the OG song. I didn't think that was possible. Congratulations on being a grandfather, Marshall Mathers. You really have gone a long way in life to reach such a beautiful moment."
That same day, Hailie took to her Instagram to share an assortment of pictures of her and Evan hugging and lovingly gazing at an ultrasound picture, alongside the caption: "Mom & Dad est. 2025 🤍."
Hailie Jade and Evan began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in early 2023. They said "I Do" surrounded by friends and family in May 2024.