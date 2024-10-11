"We're so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy,'" Hailie Jade gushed of her husband. "I was like, 'OK, well they're still going to Target with me.'"

Evan quipped, "Whether it was a girl or boy, I would have made them do it. Or hoped they would want to do it at least."