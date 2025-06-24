Braless Bianca Censori Carries Around Odd Accessory During California Outing
Bianca Censori’s fashion choices just keep getting more outrageous!
During a recent appearance at the iconic Château Marmont in Los Angeles on Monday, June 23, Kanye West’s wife was spotted going braless — but it wasn’t just her outfit that got people talking.
Dangling from her bare chest was an unusual pink plush toy, which appeared to be strategically placed to cover her private parts, per photos gathered by a news outlet.
The Australian architect rocked a completely sheer, backless halter top with matching see-through tights. The racy look left little to the imagination, as the stuffed animal accessory served as the only real coverage.
Just days earlier, on Saturday, June 21, Censori showed off an even more jaw-dropping look while joining her husband for a studio session in Brooklyn — this time wearing an edible bikini.
A paparazzi snapped the couple arriving outside the studio. Censori wore the barely-there candy lingerie with silver heels and a brown wig, while the "God Is" singer opted for a casual sweatshirt and black pants.
Images from the day quickly went viral and had to be censored online. Once they hit X (formerly Twitter), fans erupted with criticism — many accusing West of trying to embarrass his wife.
“He really likes to humiliate her,” one person wrote, while another fumed, “Why isn’t this indecent exposure?”
“These two are gutter trash. Disgusting,” another harsh comment read.
Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the "Vultures" hitmaker is reportedly going through some changes, including a possible new name.
A report from earlier this month revealed that his CFO, Hussain Lalani, filed business documents using the name "Ye Ye." His companies, including Yeezy Apparel and his record label, now reflect the updated title.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
West hasn’t confirmed the name switch himself, and it’s unclear whether he made it official legally. Still, fans were quick to weigh in.
“If this is true, our brother is lost,” one user tweeted.
“That name is stupid asf,” another added.
All of this comes amid rumors that Censori recently issued a make-or-break request to West concerning their relationship.
“They spent a month at this place called The Balance Clinic,” an In Touch source claimed. “It was Bianca’s ultimatum — either Ye went, or the marriage was over. He begrudgingly agreed, but now he’s saying it was a great idea, that she’s a genius who saved their marriage.”
According to the insider, the rapper is even planning to renew their vows and talking about starting a family with Censori. Still, not everyone is convinced he’s truly changed.
“No one’s expecting this honeymoon phase to last,” the source added. “She’s giving him another chance, but it’s hard to imagine she’ll stick around the next time he goes off the rails — and let’s be honest, it’s a matter of when, not if.”