Braless Bianca Censori Carries Around Odd Accessory During California Outing

bianca censori plush toy outfit
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori sported an odd plush toy on her chest during an L.A. outing.

By:

June 24 2025, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

Bianca Censori’s fashion choices just keep getting more outrageous!

During a recent appearance at the iconic Château Marmont in Los Angeles on Monday, June 23, Kanye West’s wife was spotted going braless — but it wasn’t just her outfit that got people talking.

Dangling from her bare chest was an unusual pink plush toy, which appeared to be strategically placed to cover her private parts, per photos gathered by a news outlet.

The Australian architect rocked a completely sheer, backless halter top with matching see-through tights. The racy look left little to the imagination, as the stuffed animal accessory served as the only real coverage.

Just days earlier, on Saturday, June 21, Censori showed off an even more jaw-dropping look while joining her husband for a studio session in Brooklyn — this time wearing an edible bikini.

fans react bianca censori style
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori was spotted in L.A. wearing a sheer outfit and a plush toy over her chest.

A paparazzi snapped the couple arriving outside the studio. Censori wore the barely-there candy lingerie with silver heels and a brown wig, while the "God Is" singer opted for a casual sweatshirt and black pants.

Images from the day quickly went viral and had to be censored online. Once they hit X (formerly Twitter), fans erupted with criticism — many accusing West of trying to embarrass his wife.

“He really likes to humiliate her,” one person wrote, while another fumed, “Why isn’t this indecent exposure?”

“These two are gutter trash. Disgusting,” another harsh comment read.

fans react kanye bianca breakup rumors
Source: MEGA

Days earlier, Kanye West's wife wore an edible bikini during a studio visit with the rapper.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the "Vultures" hitmaker is reportedly going through some changes, including a possible new name.

A report from earlier this month revealed that his CFO, Hussain Lalani, filed business documents using the name "Ye Ye." His companies, including Yeezy Apparel and his record label, now reflect the updated title.

Source: @TMZ/X
West hasn’t confirmed the name switch himself, and it’s unclear whether he made it official legally. Still, fans were quick to weigh in.

“If this is true, our brother is lost,” one user tweeted.

“That name is stupid asf,” another added.

bianca censori backless skirt spain photos
Source: @__0___0___o/X

Bianca Censori reportedly gave Kanye West an 'ultimatum' to work on their marriage.

All of this comes amid rumors that Censori recently issued a make-or-break request to West concerning their relationship.

“They spent a month at this place called The Balance Clinic,” an In Touch source claimed. “It was Bianca’s ultimatum — either Ye went, or the marriage was over. He begrudgingly agreed, but now he’s saying it was a great idea, that she’s a genius who saved their marriage.”

bianca censori edible bikini photos
Source: MEGA

Kanye West might be changing his name again to 'Ye Ye.'

According to the insider, the rapper is even planning to renew their vows and talking about starting a family with Censori. Still, not everyone is convinced he’s truly changed.

“No one’s expecting this honeymoon phase to last,” the source added. “She’s giving him another chance, but it’s hard to imagine she’ll stick around the next time he goes off the rails — and let’s be honest, it’s a matter of when, not if.”

