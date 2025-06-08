The Most Shocking Scandals Involving Bianca Censori: From Going Pantless in Spain to Her Marriage Drama With Kanye West and More

Bianca Censori just cannot seem to stay out of the spotlight.

Since the news of her 2022 marriage to Kanye West surfaced in 2023, the Australian architect has often found herself at the center of numerous controversies, including an August 2023 incident in which she was spotted in a compromising position with her husband during a boat ride in Venice, Italy.

At the time, the "Jesus Is King" rapper was photographed on a river taxi with his backside exposed while Censori was seen kneeling in front of him.

"The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies," Italian police said, per the Daily Mail. "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction."

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the Venice boat company that rented the vessel to West and Censori, permanently banned the couple following the indecent exposure.