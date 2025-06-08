The Most Shocking Scandals Involving Bianca Censori: From Going Pantless in Spain to Her Marriage Drama With Kanye West and More
Bianca Censori Was Photographed in a Compromising Position With Kanye West in Venice
Bianca Censori just cannot seem to stay out of the spotlight.
Since the news of her 2022 marriage to Kanye West surfaced in 2023, the Australian architect has often found herself at the center of numerous controversies, including an August 2023 incident in which she was spotted in a compromising position with her husband during a boat ride in Venice, Italy.
At the time, the "Jesus Is King" rapper was photographed on a river taxi with his backside exposed while Censori was seen kneeling in front of him.
"The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies," Italian police said, per the Daily Mail. "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction."
Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the Venice boat company that rented the vessel to West and Censori, permanently banned the couple following the indecent exposure.
Her Skimpiest, Raunchiest Outfits That Made Headlines
Even Censori's racy fashion choices have frequently caused a stir.
In addition to her revealing outfits in public, the designer has also raised eyebrows whenever West shares photos showing her in skimpy outfits. For instance, in March 2024, the Yeezy founder uploaded a post that featured her braless while wearing a pink tank top and lace tights.
Censori also stirred up controversy for wearing a sheer minidress and see-through tights at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. She continued wearing deconstructed hosiery looks in the months thereafter.
Amid a string of controversies surrounding her racy outfits, Censori uploaded three separate posts on Instagram on June 6, all of which featured her in a fishnet top and dark-colored tights that exposed much of her skin. She previously uploaded a photo of herself wearing a tight black top and a draped micro skirt that left little to the imagination.
Kanye West Shared Revealing Photos of Bianca Censori for Her Birthday in 2024
To celebrate Bianca's 29th birthday in January 2024, the "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" rapper shared photos of his wife wearing nothing but a black thong and a fur scarf draped across her chest.
"No pants this year," said the father-of-four.
Censori's friends and loved ones eventually staged an intervention in Australia so she could "wake the f--- up" from West's "controlling ways." Then, in October 2024, a news outlet cited the pair's friends, who reportedly confirmed they had split. However, they were spotted cozying up again while on vacation in Tokyo less than 24 hours after the news broke.
Bianca Censori Allegedly Sent Explicit Content to Yeezy Employees
A July 2024 lawsuit filed by eight former Yeezy employees, some of whom were minors, alleged West engaged in "forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment" at his company. They also claimed Censori sent explicit adult material to several Yeezy staff members after the hip-hop artist announced Yeezy P--- in April of the same year.
"No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underage YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy P---, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view p---------- to perform their work," part of the lawsuit read.
Pierre-Louis Auvray, a former senior designer at Yeezy, made a similar claim in an interview with journalist Louis Pisano, alleging Censori sent him "disturbing and inappropriate messages," including "an image of Edward Scissorhands renamed 'Edward N----hands' and graphic p---."
After sharing the screenshots of the alleged texts, Auvray added, "It was just bizarre, but at the time, I didn't know what to make of it."
Bianca Censori Sparked Controversy at the Grammy Awards
Censori's red carpet debut with West also drew criticism.
In February, the Australian beauty glided onto the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet in a black, floor-length fur coat, which she later removed to reveal her nearly bare look in a sheer minidress, sans undergarments.
While her risqué wardrobe choice stirred the pot, West showered her with compliments as he called her appearance something "that opened a whole new world."
"I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night thinking, 'Wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot,'" he gushed about Censori. "She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life. We tailored that invisible dress 6 times and just like magic poof we disappeared."
Bianca Censori's Marriage to Kanye West Has Been Filled With Drama
Following their Grammys appearance, reports claimed Censori and West amicably decided to end their two-year marriage.
A source claimed the award-winning rapper's swastika shirt was the last straw for Censori.
"She told him that's not who she is, and that she can't be associated with that," the insider told Page Six. "He's saying that he has dominion over her and then he's selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn't want any part of that circus."
On the other hand, their representative Milo Yiannopoulos refuted the claims in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, noting the two were "in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together."
He added, "Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost track."
However, the alleged split came to light again after song lyrics from West's album, WW3, were released in April.
The track in question, "BIANCA," revealed the line, "She's having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way that I tweeted. Until Bianca's back, I stay up all night, I'm not going to sleep. I really don't know where she's at."
But, once again, West and Censori left their fans guessing about their current status after they were seen getting cozy in a video posted on the architectural designer's Instagram Reels.
Bianca Censori Had a Nearly Nude Outing in Spain
Censori caught attention with her risqué wardrobe choice when she strolled at a local market during a vacation in Spain, on May 17.
In the viral video, the model was seen braless in a see-through fishnet top and a black leather skirt that barely covered her essential areas.
One onlooker said people were "horrified" by Censori's outfit, adding, "They could be heard asking, 'Is that her real nipple?' as they walked by."
"Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies — making a huge scene," the source continued.