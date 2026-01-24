EXCLUSIVE Why Kim Kardashian Has Been Singled Out by Experts as One of the 'Worst Celebs to Follow for Health Advice' Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian has been singled out as one of the worst celebrities to follow for health advise, according to a source. Aaron Tinney Jan. 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian has been singled out by health experts as one of the most problematic celebrities for dispensing wellness advice online, amid growing concern that influencer-driven guidance is undermining public trust in medicine and encouraging risky behavior. OK! can reveal 45-year-old reality TV veteran Kardashian's vast social media reach has repeatedly blurred the line between personal experience, promotion and medical recommendation, according to researchers who warn her health posts can carry seriously negative real-world consequences.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian is reportedly the most problematic celebrity for dispensing health advice.

Article continues below advertisement

One expert we consulted say she sits at the top of what has been described by wellness industry insiders as an "informal league table" of high-profile figures whose health commentary may be doing more harm than good to their followers and fans. Much of the criticism centers on Kardashian's recent support of full-body MRI scans as a form of preventative health check – a practice experts say can trigger over-diagnosis, anxiety and unnecessary follow-up treatments. Researchers also highlighted similar issues involving her sister, Khloé Kardashian, who has promoted a prescription migraine medication to followers without clinical context. According to Professor Raffael Heiss, of the Centre for Social and Health Innovation in Austria, such interventions are shaped by a dangerous mix of incentives and limitations. Writing in the British Medical Journal, Heiss identified four forces influencing influencer advice: lack of medical expertise, commercial pressure, entrepreneurial ambition and personal bias. "Such advice can cause psychological, physical, financial and systemic harm," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Experts also say celeb endorsements can weaken patients' confidence in doctors.

Article continues below advertisement

Heiss argues the authority celebrities command online makes it increasingly difficult for audiences to distinguish between qualified medical guidance and persuasive storytelling. Experts also say celeb endorsements can weaken patients' confidence in doctors when professional advice they get from qualified medics conflicts with what they have seen endorsed on social media. A source told us health professionals say the effects are already being felt in clinics, and they have privately compiled a list of the "worst-offending celebs" pushing potentially dangerous health concepts and products.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Kardashian family promotes certain products on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

One doctor said: "Increasingly, people arrive at appointments with their views already formed by what they have absorbed online – everything from detox fads and so-called natural remedies to viral clips about childbirth and immunity. The challenge for clinicians is not to confront or dismiss those beliefs outright, but to patiently restore a common understanding rooted in evidence and trust." Sources familiar with the medical community's alarm said Kardashian's prominence made her a particularly stark example of the terrifying trend. One said: "When a figure with that kind of reach presents a medical procedure as something normal, aspirational or empowering, it has a powerful impact. Many followers take it as an implicit endorsement, assuming it must be safe, properly evaluated, and widely advised, even when those assumptions do not hold true." It's also been highlighted how influencer health advice often aligns neatly with commercial interests, whether through sponsorships, brand partnerships, or indirect promotion of clinics and products. Another medical source told us: "Wellness content sits within a broader commercial ecosystem, where attention, branding and profit are closely intertwined."

Article continues below advertisement

"Even when celebrities genuinely think they are offering helpful guidance, that advice is almost never impartial, because financial incentives and promotion are usually woven into the message," they added. Researchers have called on governments and platforms, including Instagram and TikTok to strengthen oversight of health-related content and curb the spread of misleading claims. They argue clearer labeling, algorithmic responsibility and stricter enforcement could help protect users. While Kim has not responded publicly to the criticism, experts stressed the issue extends far beyond one celebrity.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian has spoken about health procedures on social media.