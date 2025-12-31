Kim Kardashian Knows 'Chaotic' Ex Kanye West 'Hasn't Changed Overnight' Despite 'Surprisingly Cordial' Christmas With Kids

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited for the sake of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, this Christmas holiday. However, the SKIMS founder, 45, is not going to be duped by her ex-husband's behavior.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Were Married for 8 Years

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian married in 2014.

“They were surprisingly cordial and focused entirely on co-parenting. It wasn’t about them. It was all about the kids," the insider told journalist Rob Shuter's Substack. Kardashian allegedly sees through any “new Kanye” or “reformed Kanye" narratives and knows the "Jesus Walks" singer "hasn’t changed overnight." The rapper, 48, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were married from 2014 until 2022. West is now married to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.

Kanye West is now married to Bianca Censori.

West has struggled with mental health challenges and public outbursts in the past, including multiple social media rants about his ex-wife, their marriage, and his political views. "She sees him for what he is — chaotic, unpredictable, and sometimes impossible. But she also knows he’s the father of her kids. She’s protective, but willing to meet him halfway for their family," the source stressed. “He’s spent a lot of time thinking about his actions. He wants to show up for his family responsibly, and this Christmas was a chance to prove it — at least for the kids," they added.

North West Showed Off Her New Blue Hair at Christmas

North West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child.

But the insider revealed that their kids — North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 — loved that their parents were back together for the time being. “North was thrilled to show off her new blue hair online, and Kanye was genuinely excited. He encouraged her, even gave her styling tips," the source noted, referring to her new 'do. North even received some flashy new grills for Christmas, which sparked teasing from some after she showed them off on TikTok.

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with Kanye West.