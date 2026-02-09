Bianca Censori's Look-Alike Sister Angelina Turns Heads in Panties and Zebra Stripe-Print Blazer: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Censori channeled her famous sister, Bianca Censori, with a barely-there look. The Australian native, 21, turned heads by stripping down to nude-colored panties in photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, February 8.

View this post on Instagram Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori showed off new looks on Instagram.

Angelina Censori Posed in Barely-There Look

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori copied her sister Bianca Censori's skin-baring style.

Angelina completed the outfit with an oversized zebra-striped blazer and added copper-colored heels for a sassy twist. "02 @dooomgeneration styling my wardrobe," she captioned the photo. Angelina sported dramatic dark eyeliner, with her brunette locks tucked into a neat bun behind her ears. "Coolest girl," Love Island star Genevieve Shawcross wrote in the comments section, while another admirer penned, "#1 fan forever." "You're so perfect," a third added.

Angelina Censori Posed in Jewel-Encrusted Midriff Baring Top

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori showed off her snatched midriff in a jewel-encrusted crop top.

In another skin-baring moment, Angelina stunned in a jewel-encrusted, off-the-shoulder crop top. She doubled down on the daring vibe by leaving the buttons of her beige trousers undone, flaunting her snatched midriff.

Angelina Censori Has Always Supported Big Sister Bianca

Source: MEGA Angelina Censori is often spotted supporting her sister, Bianca Censori.

Angelina is often spotted supporting her big sister, 31, most recently being seen at Bianca's art exhibition titled BIO POP in Seoul, South Korea, in December 2025. During the 11-minute performance, the Yeezy architect donned a red latex catsuit as she absent-mindedly reenacted everyday rituals — pouring tea, pushing a cart, whisking liquid — as additional performers who wore flesh-colored bodysuits and human-like masks contorted themselves within furniture. The art received major backlash from critics who believed the show was a "coded cry for help," as there's been persistent speculation that her husband, Kanye West, exerts control over Bianca's racy fashion choices.

Bianca Censori Addressed Her Racy Fashion Choices

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori spoke out about her relationship with Kanye West in a new interview earlier this month.