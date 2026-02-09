or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Bianca Censori
PHOTOS

Bianca Censori's Look-Alike Sister Angelina Turns Heads in Panties and Zebra Stripe-Print Blazer: See Photos

Photo of Angelina Censori, Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram; MEGA

Bianca Censori's look-alike sister, Angelina Censori, turned heads in a barely-there look, wearing only panties and an oversized zebra-print blazer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Angelina Censori channeled her famous sister, Bianca Censori, with a barely-there look.

The Australian native, 21, turned heads by stripping down to nude-colored panties in photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, February 8.

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori showed off new looks on Instagram.

Angelina Censori Posed in Barely-There Look

Photo of Angelina Censori copied her sister, Bianca Censori's skin-baring style.
Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori copied her sister Bianca Censori's skin-baring style.

Angelina completed the outfit with an oversized zebra-striped blazer and added copper-colored heels for a sassy twist.

"02 @dooomgeneration styling my wardrobe," she captioned the photo.

Angelina sported dramatic dark eyeliner, with her brunette locks tucked into a neat bun behind her ears.

"Coolest girl," Love Island star Genevieve Shawcross wrote in the comments section, while another admirer penned, "#1 fan forever."

"You're so perfect," a third added.

Angelina Censori Posed in Jewel-Encrusted Midriff Baring Top

Photo of Angelina Censori showed off her snatched midriff in a jewel-encrusted crop top.
Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori showed off her snatched midriff in a jewel-encrusted crop top.

In another skin-baring moment, Angelina stunned in a jewel-encrusted, off-the-shoulder crop top.

She doubled down on the daring vibe by leaving the buttons of her beige trousers undone, flaunting her snatched midriff.

Angelina Censori Has Always Supported Big Sister Bianca

Photo of Angelina Censori is often spotted supporting her sister, Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Censori is often spotted supporting her sister, Bianca Censori.

Angelina is often spotted supporting her big sister, 31, most recently being seen at Bianca's art exhibition titled BIO POP in Seoul, South Korea, in December 2025.

During the 11-minute performance, the Yeezy architect donned a red latex catsuit as she absent-mindedly reenacted everyday rituals — pouring tea, pushing a cart, whisking liquid — as additional performers who wore flesh-colored bodysuits and human-like masks contorted themselves within furniture.

The art received major backlash from critics who believed the show was a "coded cry for help," as there's been persistent speculation that her husband, Kanye West, exerts control over Bianca's racy fashion choices.

Bianca Censori Addressed Her Racy Fashion Choices

Photo of Bianca Censori spoke out about her relationship with Kanye West in a new interview earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori spoke out about her relationship with Kanye West in a new interview earlier this month.

Bianca spoke out about her risky fashion choices in an interview published earlier this month, shutting down claims that the "Heartless" rapper, 48, was the mastermind behind them.

“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” she said in an interview with a news outlet on February 6. “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together.”

Bianca and Kanye, who tied the knot in December 2022, emphasized that her outfits were her choice.

“It was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something,’” she continued. “If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”

She emphasized that she didn't wed Kanye for "his platform," adding, "I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?”

However, she did confess to "an obvious obsession with nudity," which was established during her headline-making appearance at the 2025 Grammys last year.

