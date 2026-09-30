Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Flaunts Her Enviable Figure in Tiny Green Bikini During Greece Vacation: Photo

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Angelina Censori left little to the imagination while overseas. The younger sister of Bianca Censori flaunted her enviable figure in a tiny, green string bikini while she vacationed in Greece. The 21-year-old uploaded photos from her trip via her Instagram on Tuesday, September 29.

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Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori sat down for the bikini photo.

Angelina was photographed sitting in front of a stone wall, grabbing her dark brown hair with both hands as she looked off into the distance. She opted for no accessories, letting her tiny waist and cleavage do all the talking. Throughout the rest of the upload, she shared a snap of the ocean and then finished the slide with another photo in the flattering bikini; however, this time the lens was out of focus.

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Angelina Censori's Fans Were Obsessed

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram One social media user called Angelina Censori 'so beautiful.'

Her fans could not get enough of the steamy shot, flooding the comments section with their reactions. "Genuinely gorgeous," wrote one follower. Another said, "Badddieeeee," with a third writing, "so beautiful." "I need this framed," a fourth gushed. A fifth admirer claimed Angelina has "the type of beauty you’d give the world for."

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Angelina Censori Sported Another Skimpy Bikini

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori gave fans a look at her backside in a thong bikini.

Angelina seems to be following in her sister Bianca's footsteps, as she isn't afraid to pose in a nearly naked look. Earlier this month, the Australian native posted photos of herself wearing a skimpy thong bikini that showed off her backside, paired with a string top featuring a thick chain-style center strap. "Basking," she captioned the carousel of photos posted via Instagram on September 24. Angelina was photographed from behind, crouching down with her arms around her knees and her dark hair pulled into a messy bun.

Angelina Censori Supports Bianca Censori

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori attended her sister's exhibition in South Korea.