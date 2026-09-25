Bianca Censori's Look-Alike Sister Angelina Turns Heads in Cheeky Thong Bikini: Photos

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Angelina Censori proved that barely-there looks clearly run in the family, as Bianca Censori's little sister left little to the imagination in a skimpy thong bikini.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori shared new sultry photos on September 24.

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Angelina Censori Posed in Tiny Thong Bikini

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori wasn't shy about showing off her curves while wearing a thong bikini.

The 21-year-old flaunted her backside in tiny, cheeky bikini bottoms paired with a string top featuring a thick chain-style center strap. "Basking," she captioned the carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 24. Angelina was photographed from behind, sitting on the pavement with her arms around her knees and her dark hair pulled into a messy top knot.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Angelina Censori

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori gave fans a closer look at her swimwear.

Angelina followed up with another photo from a similar angle, giving her followers a closer look at the racy swimwear. Fans couldn't get enough of the steamy snaps, flooding the comments section with their reactions. "BROKE THE INTERNET WITH THEM PICS 😮‍💨🔥," one follower wrote, while a second said, "Wowwww you’re perfect." "My favorite girl," a third added. "The most beautiful."

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Angelina Censori Posed in a Blazer and Underwear

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori shared another racy look in February.

Like her older sister, Angelina has never shied away from posing in nearly naked looks. Earlier this year, the Australian native shared photos of herself wearing nothing but an oversized zebra blazer, underwear and heels. "02 @dooomgeneration styling my wardrobe," she captioned the photo in February. Bianca, 31, spoke out about their risky fashion choices in an interview published earlier that month, shutting down claims that her husband, Kanye West, was the mastermind behind them. "I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do," she told a news outlet on February 6. "Me and my husband would work on my outfits together."

Bianca Censori Defended Her Skin-Baring Fashion Choices

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori defended the racy outfits in an interview published in February.