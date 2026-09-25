Bianca Censori's Look-Alike Sister Angelina Turns Heads in Cheeky Thong Bikini: Photos
Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:28 p.m. ET
Angelina Censori proved that barely-there looks clearly run in the family, as Bianca Censori's little sister left little to the imagination in a skimpy thong bikini.
Angelina Censori Posed in Tiny Thong Bikini
The 21-year-old flaunted her backside in tiny, cheeky bikini bottoms paired with a string top featuring a thick chain-style center strap.
"Basking," she captioned the carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 24.
Angelina was photographed from behind, sitting on the pavement with her arms around her knees and her dark hair pulled into a messy top knot.
Fans Were Obsessed With Angelina Censori
Angelina followed up with another photo from a similar angle, giving her followers a closer look at the racy swimwear.
Fans couldn't get enough of the steamy snaps, flooding the comments section with their reactions.
"BROKE THE INTERNET WITH THEM PICS 😮💨🔥," one follower wrote, while a second said, "Wowwww you’re perfect."
"My favorite girl," a third added. "The most beautiful."
- Bianca Censori's Look-Alike Sister Angelina Turns Heads in Panties and Zebra Stripe-Print Blazer: See Photos
- Bianca Censori's Younger Sister Shows Off Her Figure in Risqué Cut-Out Bodysuit After Supporting Star's See-Through Grammys Dress: Photos
- Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Sheds Clothes in Nude Vacation Snaps: Photos
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Angelina Censori Posed in a Blazer and Underwear
Like her older sister, Angelina has never shied away from posing in nearly naked looks.
Earlier this year, the Australian native shared photos of herself wearing nothing but an oversized zebra blazer, underwear and heels.
"02 @dooomgeneration styling my wardrobe," she captioned the photo in February.
Bianca, 31, spoke out about their risky fashion choices in an interview published earlier that month, shutting down claims that her husband, Kanye West, was the mastermind behind them.
"I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do," she told a news outlet on February 6. "Me and my husband would work on my outfits together."
Bianca Censori Defended Her Skin-Baring Fashion Choices
Bianca, who married Kanye, 49, in December 2022, emphasized that she was in control of what she wore.
“It was like a collaboration. It was never 'I was being told to do something,’” the model continued. “If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”
Bianca emphasized that she didn't marry the Chicago rapper for "his platform," adding, "I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?”
However, she did admit to "an obvious obsession with nudity," which was established during her headline-making appearance at the 2025 Grammys when she wore a see-through dress.
She also addressed the media's curiosity about her marriage to the A-lister, not clueless that she's considered a "nepo wife."
“I’m famous by association,” she added. “But your image is replicated without your consent all the time. It’s replicated, it’s brought down, it’s picked apart, all those kind of things.”