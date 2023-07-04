Big Blonde Hair Founder Lauren Sebastian Names the 'Real Housewife' With the Biggest Style Evolution: 'The Glow Up Is a Real Thing!'
If there's a Real Housewives fashion historian — it's Lauren Sebastian!
The founder of the successful Big Blonde Hair blog and Instagram account has been rounding up the looks of our favorite Bravo ladies for years. With over 81 thousand followers and a legion of Housewives subscribed, Sebastian has tracked down the best and the worst outfits on reality television.
The accomplished entrepreneur chats exclusively with OK! about the most improved style of any cast member of the franchises, which alum has the best personal atheistic and who she thinks will be the breakout fashion icon of the revamped The Real Housewives of New York City cast.
"We've seen so many people go through the first season, and then they get to the second and third season, and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to change all these things!'" Sebastian says of newbies to the series. "The second, third season glow-up is a thing for almost all of them."
As for who has stepped their game up the most? The businesswoman hands that honor to one of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
"Over the past few years, Gina [Kirschenheiter] has changed so much," she notes. "She has really put her style together and has upgraded in terms of beauty and hair and clothing.
"But throughout the years, they've all had their little evolutions," Sebastian spills. "Even looking at those initial reunion photos from any franchise, the changes between now and the first reunions are crazy!"
When it comes to the Housewife who knows their own personal brand of fashion the best, the content creator feels Tinsley Mortimer always nailed it during her time on RHONY. "She had the most streamlined feminine aesthetic, and I feel like anybody could have styled her or picked out something that she would've liked," she gushes. "That's a big one for me!"
With a new wave of women helming the Empire State franchise, Sebastian highlights one star in particular that she's looking forward to watching. "I'm so excited for it," she notes. "I really love Jenna Lyons style. I listened to an interview with her talking about her style and I'm very into it!"
"But I'm looking forward to seeing all of them!" the fashion expert says. "I love that New York vibe, and I cannot wait to see what they all wear because I feel like now these ladies are coming in, and it's not like they're starting not knowing what the expectation is of what they need to dress like."