Brittany Cartwright 'Cannot Believe' How Big 'Vanderpump Rules' Has Become Since Scandoval: 'It's Been Crazy for Everybody'
Brittany Cartwright is just as engaged in Scandoval as the fans are!
The Vanderpump Rules alum may not have been on screen during the groundbreaking Season 10 of the hit Bravo series, but she and husband Jax Taylor have been completely blown away by the new life the show has taken on in the wake of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss.
Cartwright chats exclusively with OK! about how the cast has been dealing with the headline-making cheating scandal, supporting Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix, taking a break from putting her life on television and her new partnership with Cupshe for their exclusive 8th Birthday Collection.
"It's been nice to not have everything be on our relationship for once," she notes of her and Taylor's previous romance woes playing out on the show from Seasons 4 through 8. "I feel like we had so much on us for a very long time and I hate that Ariana's having to go through this. She does not deserve it whatsoever. But I'm glad that it's Tom and Raquel that are getting this focus right now and that we can just sit on our couch and watch it just like everybody else."
"It's been crazy," she laughs. "We know some behind the scenes things because they're our actual friends so it's a little bit different for us. But I just know this has been so crazy for everybody around the world. It got bigger than anybody could ever imagine that a little reality TV thing would get."
Amid all of the media attention thrust onto past and current cast members, Cartwright and their entire group of friends have thrown their support behind the Something About Her co-founder and love seeing her thrive. "I think that it shocks everybody, even Ariana's like, 'whoa, I can't believe what's happening!' But I'm glad that she's getting all this stuff. She deserves it and I just think that it's going to be great that she's going to have this weight lifted off her shoulders. She's not going to have to deal with his immature crap anymore. It's all better in the end."
As for if she and her OG VPR spouse are rushing to get back on the show, the former SUR staffer is enjoying life without the pressures of having cameras around. "I think the thing about reality TV too, is like, you all get to see such a small part of our lives," she dishes.
"There were a lot of things that we went through on the show that were very hard," Cartwright says. "That was always more focused. They didn't really show our date nights that were good or funny. We had a lot of funny things that would never get aired. But he makes me laugh and he's my best friend. I feel like everybody didn't get to see that."
For now, Cartwright is living it up during the summer months with Taylor and their son Cruz, 2, in her Cupshe swimwear. "Being in a bathing suit can be really hard for so many women out there," the reality star admits.
"Finding a brand like Cupshe that can fit all different types of bodies is great," she gushes. "It was so nice to have so many different options that fit well with me."