'RHONY' Star Ubah Hassan Reveals Why Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research is a Cause Close to Her Heart: 'They Have Been Relentless'

Ahead of her big speech at the star studded event — attended by her fellow cast members Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and RHONJ star Danielle Cabral — Hassan chats exclusively with OK! about the personal reason why the foundation is so close to her heart, her passion for finding a cure and her excitement for her reality show debut.

"They have been relentless," the model explains of the work of President and cofounder Denise Rich and the foundation. "They know how to bring people together to have fun, but yet not forget that the fight is not over. We cannot just close our eyes. We cannot sleep [on the cause]."