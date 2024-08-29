Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Breaks Down 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Cast's Season 18 Style
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast has raised the bar when it comes to their style for Season 18.
As the drama ramps up on the Bravo series, Lauren Sebastian, who runs fan-favorite Instagram account Big Blonde Hair, exclusively chats with OK! about all of the ladies' recent fashion choices and who has become the chic MVP during the latest installment of the show.
Tamra Judge
"She is the quintessential Housewife in terms of dressing," Sebastian says of how Tamra Judge. "She's an affordable closet queen. A lot of people like her style because it's accessible, like a cute top and jeans, we'll see if she's going to be bringing out her signature jumpsuits this season! I love when she wears an easy, affordable dress. But when I think of Real Housewives style, I think of her."
Heather Dubrow
As for who has mixed it up with their glam ensembles this season, Heather Dubrow takes the cake. "She's always had sophisticated style with the New York twist. "She's the quiet luxury queen. Maybe not as quiet this season because we've seen the little Prada logo on her cardigan and the light purple confessional look. It's very Beverly Hills," Sebastian spills.
Shannon Beador
"Shannon Beador definitely has something to prove — and she's not coming to play," the influencer adds. "The first episode she looked fantastic in that black mini dress. She's kind of moved in that direction where she's a little bit more consistent in her style and has taken on a sixties mod vibe on the way she wears her hair."
Emily Simpson
"Emily Simpson knows what works for her," the fashion expert notes of the attorney. "She's doing a ton of fun mini dresses and they look so good on her. I find her to be so relatable, in a great way, in terms of how she dresses. She has never really made any huge misses."
Gina Kirschenheiter
Perhaps the person with the most improved style game is Gina Kirschenheiter. "She really has evolved with her look overall," Sebastian notes. "During the premiere, she wore that embellished blazer dress that I really vibe with, and she'll throw on some neon. In terms of her Instagram and social media, as of late, she has posted some really cute dresses that I think will also pop up on the show."
Alexis Bellino
Alexis Bellino is all about keeping it fun and youthful. "She's never going to be in something that's not tight or cropped or showing a little skin," Sebastian says. "She always looks great."
Jennifer Pedranti
Sebastian is looking forward to Jennifer Pedranti's fits going forward. "She wears a lot of athleisure, but she's stunning. I'm excited to see what else she'll bring this season," Sebastian notes.