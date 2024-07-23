Tamra Judge Staunchly Defends Alexis Bellino Amid Shannon Beador Drama: 'She Doesn't Have a Mean Bone in Her Body'

Judge chats exclusively with OK! about the fallout between her and Shannon Beador, why people have the wrong idea about Alexis Bellino and her hit podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, "Two T's In a Pod."

"I want it to be known because there's a lot of people out there that don't know that I was very supportive of Shannon after her DUI. I was on the phone crying with her. We had some difficult conversations. I don't think she really liked that very much, but at the end of the day, we're not speaking because of Tres Amigas or Alexis Bellino. It's something that she did. It's something that she did to me behind my back, and I felt this is just the breaking point," the reality star says.