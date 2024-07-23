OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Tamra Judge
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Tamra Judge Staunchly Defends Alexis Bellino Amid Shannon Beador Drama: 'She Doesn't Have a Mean Bone in Her Body'

Photo of Tamra Judge.
Source: Bravo

Tamra Judge is keeping her costars accountable.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tamra Judge continues to keep The Real Housewives of Orange County fresh season after season.

The Bravo star has returned for the 18th installment of the iconic franchise and is keeping her fellow cast members accountable and on their toes.

Article continues below advertisement
tamra judge rhoc season
Source: Mega

Tamra Judge continues to keep 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' fresh season after season.

Judge chats exclusively with OK! about the fallout between her and Shannon Beador, why people have the wrong idea about Alexis Bellino and her hit podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, "Two T's In a Pod."

"I want it to be known because there's a lot of people out there that don't know that I was very supportive of Shannon after her DUI. I was on the phone crying with her. We had some difficult conversations. I don't think she really liked that very much, but at the end of the day, we're not speaking because of Tres Amigas or Alexis Bellino. It's something that she did. It's something that she did to me behind my back, and I felt this is just the breaking point," the reality star says.

Article continues below advertisement
tamra judge rhoc season
Source: Bravo

Tamra Judge says Alexis Bellino's big return is a long time coming.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their rocky past, Judge has been a strong advocate for Bellino, who has been dating Beador's former boyfriend John Jassen.

"Alexis was talking about coming back to the show before John Janssen," the blonde beauty spills of Bellino's big return. "She would call me and say, 'I want to do this, but I don't know, I don't know if this is a good idea.' At this point, she was dating John, and she said, 'I'm not a mean person. I don't want to kick Shannon while she's down. I know me dating John on the show is going to be difficult for her.' She always had Shannon's best interest at heart. I don't think people realize that. She's not a malicious person at all. She doesn't have a mean bone in her body."

MORE ON:
Tamra Judge
Article continues below advertisement
tamra judge rhoc season pp
Source: mega

Tamra Judge was 'very supportive' of Shannon Beador after her DUI.

Article continues below advertisement

When she's not appearing on reality television, Judge can be found chatting with her fellow reality stars alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Mellencamp.

"I love it when I'm going to interview somebody that I don't know that well," she notes on the podcast. "Maybe I have expectations of them, or maybe they're not my favorite because of what they do on the show. When I interview them, I become great friends with them, and I love that."

Article continues below advertisement
tamra judge rhoc season
Source: Bravo

Tamra Judge has loved getting to talk to her fellow Housewives on 'Two T's In a Pod.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I've really gotten close to so many Housewives and our podcast is not about talking down about any Housewife or making fun of them. We always say like, 'We're watching as viewers. We're giving our opinion as a viewer,'" she adds. "You're only as good as this week's episode."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.