Heather Dubrow 'Shed a Few Tears' Over Castmates Spreading Rumors About Her: 'It's Upsetting'

Now, Dubrow is focused on her new collaboration with Bender, which showcases beautifully made leather and riffs from the style maven's classic atheistic. "I love fashion — and this happened so organically. I've been wearing Susan's pieces for years. She sells all over the place, but she sells at this boutique called Lisa Walker," she explains. "So, I was always wearing this little crop leather jacket, and we became Instagram friends. One day, Susan messaged me and she said, 'Oh my God, every time you wear that jacket, people call and ask for the Heather Dubrow jacket!'"

The move for Dubrow was a no-brainer, especially as she's begun to style herself instead of leaning on a fashion guru. "Like a lot of women, I go through phases. I've had years where I used stylists, and I ended up about two years ago deciding to just do it on my own because I felt like I got to a point where I didn't even understand what I liked. I didn't feel like myself because I was trying to fit into some mold or trying to be someone or something that I'm not," the businesswoman adds.