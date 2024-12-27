It's War: Laura Loomer Calls Elon Musk a 'Stage-5 Clinger' Who Has 'Overstayed His Welcome' at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home

Loomer accused Musk of targeting her for questioning his ties to China and criticizing his support for H1B visas.

"The elephant in the room is that Elon Musk, who is not MAGA and never has been, is a total f------ drag on the Trump transition," she shared on X. "He's a stage 5 clinger who overstayed his welcome at Mar-a-Lago in an effort to become Trump's side piece and be the point man for all of his accomplices in big tech."

"I have always been America First and a die-hard supporter of President Trump and I believe that promises made should be promises kept. Donald Trump promised to remove the H1B visa program, and I support his policy," she continued. "Now, as one of Trump’s biggest supporters, I’m having my free speech silenced by a tech billionaire for simply questioning the tech oligarchy."