It's War: Laura Loomer Calls Elon Musk a 'Stage-5 Clinger' Who Has 'Overstayed His Welcome' at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home
Laura Loomer accused Elon Musk of being a "stage five clinger" at Mar-a-Lago during a heated back and forth on X — formerly known as Twitter — between the two Donald Trump supporters.
Musk went to war with Loomer after she questioned whether the DOGE government efficiency advisory committee would genuinely aim to "cut spending" or instead divert funds to benefit "tech billionaires' pet projects."
Loomer accused Musk of targeting her for questioning his ties to China and criticizing his support for H1B visas.
"The elephant in the room is that Elon Musk, who is not MAGA and never has been, is a total f------ drag on the Trump transition," she shared on X. "He's a stage 5 clinger who overstayed his welcome at Mar-a-Lago in an effort to become Trump's side piece and be the point man for all of his accomplices in big tech."
"I have always been America First and a die-hard supporter of President Trump and I believe that promises made should be promises kept. Donald Trump promised to remove the H1B visa program, and I support his policy," she continued. "Now, as one of Trump’s biggest supporters, I’m having my free speech silenced by a tech billionaire for simply questioning the tech oligarchy."
Loomer argued that salaries paid under work visas are not livable wages, and Musk’s stance stands against Trump’s hardline immigration promises.
Musk dismissed Loomer as simply “trolling for attention.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Loomer also accused Musk of having “totalitarian” behavior after she and other critics of the X owner were stripped of their verification badges following their criticism of the Tesla billionaire's comments on American workers and foreign H-1B visa holders.
"I have been more loyal to President Trump and his agenda than ANYONE. And I have only been punished for it," she shared on X. "Pay attention MAGA. This is how you will all be treated now that Big Tech has infiltrated MAGA. 'President Musk' is starting to look real. He doesn’t want me to FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT for your policies, Donald Trump. I’m simply fighting for what you yourself said you wanted. I don’t get why this is so controversial. Free speech is an illusion."
Musk attempted to defend removing the verifications of several conservative critics by claiming their accounts were "spam" farming for engagement. He also shared a post saying, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."
"Any accounts found to be engaged in coordinated attacks to spam target accounts with mute/blocks will themselves be categorized – correctly – as spam," he wrote. "Live by the spam, die by the spam."
Loomer responded, "Elon Musk is now admitting it’s retaliation. 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.' So calling out mass migration is 'a stupid game?' So much for free speech. Quite totalitarian if you ask me."