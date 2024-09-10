Melania Trump Slammed for Claiming 'There's More to the Story' After Husband Donald Was Shot at During Rally: 'You're a Bad Actress'

People then chimed in, as they were curious why Melania, who is releasing a memoir, decided to release a video at a random time.

One person wrote, "You look and sound like a robot. A grifting robot," while another said, "Melania diving into the conspiracy pool now? Seems like there’s always 'more to the story' when it comes to politics."

A third person added, "Melania, you are bad actress."