Biggest Stage Falls: Madonna, Taylor Swift and 4 Other Stars Who Took a Tumble While Performing
Beyoncé
"Gravity can't begin to pull me out of the fan again," Beyoncé joked after getting her hair caught in the blades during her "Halo" performance at a 2013 Montreal show.
She later rewrote the song's lyrics in reference to the blunder, changing it from "It's like I've been awakened/ Every rule I've had you breakin'" to "I felt my hair was yankin'/ From the fan that's always hatin'."
Katy Perry
After jumping into a giant cake at the 2008 MTV Latin America Awards, "Swish Swish" singer Katy Perry slipped all over the stage!
Lady Gaga
The Mother Monster toppled off a flaming piano in Houston in 2011 — and continued singing "You and I" from the floor!
"You will never see some rich b---- limping through a set," Lady Gaga reportedly told the crowd at the time.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Madonna
"It was a nightmare," the Material Girl said after a wardrobe malfunction caused her dancers to pull her down some steps at the 2015 Brit Awards. She was nearly strangled and ended up with whiplash and a concussion!
Explaining what caused the #capegate blunder, Madonna wrote on Instagram, "Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight! But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I'm fine! ❤️#livingforlove."
Olivia Rodrigo
"Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage — that's all right," the "good 4 u" singer joked after taking a plunge in Melbourne, Australia, on October 14, 2024. "OK, where was I?!"
After emerging unscathed, Olivia Rodrigo picked up right where she left off and told her fans, "How we doing tonight, Melbourne?!"
Taylor Swift
"My life flashed before my eyes," the superstar told fans after tripping on the roof of an onstage cabin during her Eras tour in Tokyo in February 2024. "But I didn't fall! It's all good!"
Taylor Swift added, "Everything's fine. Everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall off [the Folklore cabin]."
The "august" hitmaker then resumed explaining the back story of her Folklore alum to the Swifties like nothing happened.