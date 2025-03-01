or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Madonna
OK LogoPHOTOS

Biggest Stage Falls: Madonna, Taylor Swift and 4 Other Stars Who Took a Tumble While Performing

biggest stage falls
Source: MEGA

The show must go on! These music queens suffered mishaps during concerts and didn't miss a note.

By:

March 1 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Beyoncé

beyonce
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé was performing 'Halo' at the time.

"Gravity can't begin to pull me out of the fan again," Beyoncé joked after getting her hair caught in the blades during her "Halo" performance at a 2013 Montreal show.

She later rewrote the song's lyrics in reference to the blunder, changing it from "It's like I've been awakened/ Every rule I've had you breakin'" to "I felt my hair was yankin'/ From the fan that's always hatin'."

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry

katy perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry made a cute mess at the 2008 MTV Latin America Awards.

After jumping into a giant cake at the 2008 MTV Latin America Awards, "Swish Swish" singer Katy Perry slipped all over the stage!

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga

lady gaga
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga kept singing even after facing the blunder.

The Mother Monster toppled off a flaming piano in Houston in 2011 — and continued singing "You and I" from the floor!

"You will never see some rich b---- limping through a set," Lady Gaga reportedly told the crowd at the time.

MORE ON:
Madonna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna

madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna urged fans not to 'give up the fight' in a January 28 social media post.

"It was a nightmare," the Material Girl said after a wardrobe malfunction caused her dancers to pull her down some steps at the 2015 Brit Awards. She was nearly strangled and ended up with whiplash and a concussion!

Explaining what caused the #capegate blunder, Madonna wrote on Instagram, "Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight! But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I'm fine! ❤️#livingforlove."

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo

olivia rodrigo
Source: MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo assured her fans she was okay after the fall.

"Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage — that's all right," the "good 4 u" singer joked after taking a plunge in Melbourne, Australia, on October 14, 2024. "OK, where was I?!"

After emerging unscathed, Olivia Rodrigo picked up right where she left off and told her fans, "How we doing tonight, Melbourne?!"

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift felt 'happy' she did not fall on stage at the time.

"My life flashed before my eyes," the superstar told fans after tripping on the roof of an onstage cabin during her Eras tour in Tokyo in February 2024. "But I didn't fall! It's all good!"

Taylor Swift added, "Everything's fine. Everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall off [the Folklore cabin]."

The "august" hitmaker then resumed explaining the back story of her Folklore alum to the Swifties like nothing happened.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.