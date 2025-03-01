Biggest Stage Falls: Madonna, Taylor Swift and 4 Other Stars Who Took a Tumble While Performing

"Gravity can't begin to pull me out of the fan again," Beyoncé joked after getting her hair caught in the blades during her "Halo" performance at a 2013 Montreal show.

She later rewrote the song's lyrics in reference to the blunder, changing it from "It's like I've been awakened/ Every rule I've had you breakin'" to "I felt my hair was yankin'/ From the fan that's always hatin'."