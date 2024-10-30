or
Olivia Rodrigo Admits She Was 'Shaken Up' After 'Terrifying' Moment She Fell Through a Hole While Onstage in Australia

Source: mega

Olivia Rodrigo said she was 'shaken up' after falling through a hole while on tour in Australia.

Oct. 30 2024, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Olivia Rodrigo is doing OK after she fell onstage during her Melbourne, Australia, concert earlier this month.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 29, the singer, 21, recalled what it was like to fall through a hole onstage during her latest tour — and how she was able to recover on the spot.

“Oh my God, that was fun! I'm OK,” Rodrigo said as the video played of her falling. "Wow, sometimes, just there's just a hole in the stage."

Source: mega

The star recently fell through a hole while on stage in Australia.

Though she can now laugh about the incident, Rodrigo said the moment was "really scary."

“Watching the video back, it’s pretty terrifying,” the Grammy winner continued. “I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby. It was actually kind of a beautiful thing and I’m really happy it happened in hindsight. So I had just been to the Philippines. That was my next stop, Australia, after the Philippines. And I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives and I fell and I was like all shaken up. And I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion.”

Source: mega

The singer spoke about the 'terrifying' incident on October 29.

As OK! previously reported, Rodrigo was seen taking a tumble, leading her to trip and fall in front of concertgoers.

Fortunately, the star made light of the situation, saying, "Oh my God, that was fun. I'm OK!"

She added, "Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage. That's alright! Where was I?"

Source: mega

Olivia Rodrigo has won several Grammy awards.

Of course, people were amazed with her stage presence. One person wrote, "she handled that so well omg," while another said, "Hope she's doing alright! Stages can be tricky sometimes, but I’m sure she’s a pro and will bounce back strong..."

A third person added, "That looked painful! Wishing her a speedy recovery — she's such a trooper," while a fourth added, "Oof, that must’ve hurt! Hope she’s okay now!"

Source: mega

Olivia Rodrigo recovered from the incident like a champ!

Rodrigo has been getting to explore the world amid her tour — something she is still taking in.

"been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved and thank you to @americanexpress for making this show happen. I’m SO stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good. I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines. It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita," she wrote on October 6 via social media.

