Olivia Rodrigo Admits She Was 'Shaken Up' After 'Terrifying' Moment She Fell Through a Hole While Onstage in Australia

Though she can now laugh about the incident, Rodrigo said the moment was "really scary."

“Watching the video back, it’s pretty terrifying,” the Grammy winner continued. “I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby. It was actually kind of a beautiful thing and I’m really happy it happened in hindsight. So I had just been to the Philippines. That was my next stop, Australia, after the Philippines. And I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives and I fell and I was like all shaken up. And I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion.”