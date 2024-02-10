OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Dashes From Tokyo Eras Concert Tour to Catch Private Jet to Las Vegas to See Boyfriend Travis Kelce Play in the Super Bowl

Feb. 10 2024, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Not even a 12-hour flight can stop Taylor Swift from supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce!

The pop star reportedly hurried to the airport following her fourth Eras Tour concert in Tokyo, Japan, to begin her long flight back to Las Vegas in order to make it to the 2024 Super Bowl.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was playing her Eras Tour in Japan this week.

According to the Associated Press, an hour after the blonde beauty’s show ended, cars arrived at the Haneda Airport where “someone went inside the gate area as four to five people carrying large black umbrellas obstructed the view of the person.”

After much speculation as to whether the 34-year-old would be able to be there for her man on his big day, it seems like Swift has started her journey through multiple time zones.

The 13-time Grammy winner will reportedly be landing in Sin City at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, allowing her over 24 hours before kickoff, as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

As OK! previously reported, not only did fans speculate Swift’s attendance at the game, they also sparked rumors Kelce may propose to the musician if the Chiefs take home a win.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began publicly dating in September 2023.

During a press conference days ahead of the career defining game, the athlete was asked about the gossip.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” one reporter queried, to which Kelce replied, “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

Elsewhere during the sit-down, Kelce was asked more questions about his lover, who recently won two Grammys.

“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” Kelce said of Swift’s success at the Sunday, February 4, awards show.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift recently revealed she will be releasing a new album called, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too," he quipped.

Although many football fans have complained about the NFL’s coverage of Swift at the games, Kelce gushed about how happy he is their worlds have collided.

travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it’s been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world and it’s been cool to just experience that," he shared.

Not only did the “Cruel Summer” singer win at the Grammys, she also announced a new album while accepting the award.

Source: OK!

"I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," Kelce said of the project named The Tortured Poets Department, which drops on April 19.

