Taylor Swift Sparks Concern After Nearly Falling Off 'Folklore' House Set During Japan Concert: Watch

Feb. 9 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

The Swifties are in a tizzy!

During Taylor Swift’s Thursday, February 8, Eras Tour performance in Tokyo, Japan, the “Cruel Summer” singer almost fell off her two-story set as she sang to her adoring audience.

After a clip of the star tripping on the stairs atop her Folklore house circulated on X, fans shared their concern for the 34-year-old.

“MOTHER!! BE CAREFUL!” one user wrote, while another added, “It sounds like a funny moment! I can imagine that must have been quite the unexpected moment for Taylor. She always handles these situations with humor and grace.”

“Please, take care Taylor,” another worried supporter penned, while a fourth individual stated, “Sooo scary.”

“She has been tripping and almost fell on her butt the other night. Her mind is elsewhere I think. Don't worry in a week or two if you start to fall you'll have a football team at your side to catch you,” one more person said, referencing Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift recently announced the release of her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

The songwriter’s near accident came just days before she is rumored to be attending the 2024 Super Bowl to support her beau.

Although it has not been confirmed whether Swift will be going to the big game in Las Vegas due to her busy tour schedule, many are suspecting she will make an appearance. People are also buzzing over whether Kelce could pop the question if the Kansas City Chiefs win the match.

Amid the gossip, Kelce was asked about a potentially getting down on one knee in a press conference this week.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” one reporter queried, to which Kelce replied, “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

Taylor Swift debuted her Eras Tour in 2023.

Taylor Swift
Elsewhere in the chat, the athlete gushed about his lover, who won two Grammys on Sunday, February 4.

“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” he said of Swift, whom he started publicly dating in September 2023.

Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce.

“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too," he added.

Although many football fans have been vocal about how they don't love seeing Swift at the games, Kelce applauded the blonde beauty for bringing new fans to the sport.

“Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it’s been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world and it’s been cool to just experience that," he raved.

