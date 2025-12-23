Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Nearly Has a Nip Slip as She Touches Herself in Provocative Clip

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears turned heads in a sizzling new Instagram video. In the clip, the pop superstar strutted back and forth, dancing to soft, ethereal music. She wore a tiny bikini with a bright red bandeau top and low-rise white string bottoms tied at the hips. The barely-there swimsuit left little to the imagination, with Spears appearing close to a wardrobe malfunction as she moved — but flower emojis were strategically placed over her most intimate areas.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shared a revealing video on Instagram.

Her long blonde hair flowed loosely around her shoulders, adding to the carefree vibe of the video, which was shot in a relaxed, greenery-filled setting. Spears captioned the post, “This is dedicated to someone I love very much !!!!”

The steamy clip comes shortly after Spears was reportedly spotted with a guy in Cabo. "She was very friendly with the mystery man with tattoos," a source said. They reportedly saw Spears at the hotel bar taking what looked like a pill and washing it down with water.

"It looks like he hurt his hand recently because he had it wrapped and was fidgeting with it the whole time. He was by her side at all times," the insider added.

Spears also had a nip slip while enjoying espresso martinis at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso hotel in a green dress. "I'm not positive she was staying there, but she was hanging out there all afternoon," the source told Daily Mail. "She was interacting nicely with other guests and drinking espresso martinis. She had her b------ out the whole time and seemed a bit impaired."

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer wore a tiny red bandeau top and white string bikini bottoms.

However, a source later denied any romance rumors on December 22, confirming that the man was her security personnel. “Brandon Walker is a bodyguard. They are not romantically involved,” they told Us Weekly.

The insider explained that Spears and Walker arrived together at the airport, but their relationship is strictly professional. The source also clarified the story about the tattooed man on a yacht in Baja California Sur, whom Spears had previously referred to as her “cousin” in a deleted post.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears had a close call with a nip slip in the clip.

“The guy who she was with, is a guy named Ali, and is a life coach and a friend who has been there for her during some difficult times. During those times he helped her not to worry as much and made her feel at ease,” the source said. “They are just friends and nothing more.”

Source: MEGA The 'Sometimes' hitmaker reportedly spent her birthday vacation relaxing, pampering herself, and hanging with friends.

The insider added that a few of Spears’ childhood friends visited her in Cabo for a few days. Spears traveled to Mexico in early December to celebrate her 44th birthday. The source said the pop star “mainly spent time going to the spa, relaxing, reading, doing yoga, working out, watching movies, shopping [and] pampering herself.”