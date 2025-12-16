or
Britney Spears Sparks Concern as She Has a Nip Slip While Partying in Cabo With Tattooed Mystery Man During Birthday Trip

image of Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her wild birthday trip to Cabo, Mexico.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during her wild birthday trip to Cabo, Mexico.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her wild birthday trip to Cabo, Mexico.

The singer, who turned 44 on December 2, has been drawing concern over her well-being in recent months, mainly due to her ex-husband Kevin Federline releasing a tell-all memoir.

image of The pop star's assets was seen hanging out of her dress.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star's assets was seen hanging out of her dress.

The "Toxic" hitmaker wore a green floral dress and matching sandals in a video obtained by Daily Mail. Her blonde hair looked messy and was styled in loose waves as she walked around her resort with a tattooed mystery man and an espresso martini in hand.

Eyewitnesses saw her right asset hanging out in the open while she looked calm, but slightly out of it as the hours went by.

"She was interacting nicely with other guests and drinking espresso martinis. She had her b---- out the whole time and seemed a bit impaired," an onlooker told the publication.

Britney Spears Has Been Hanging Out With the Same Mystery Man More Than Once

image of Britney Spears spent her 44th birthday in Mexico.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears spent her 44th birthday in Mexico.

"She was very friendly with the mystery man with tattoos," the source went on, adding that they saw Spears at the hotel bar and taking what looked like a pill before downing it with some water.

"It looks like he hurt his hand recently because he had it wrapped and was fidgeting with it the whole time. He was by her side at all times," the insider said.

The man was also the same individual Spears was seen hanging out with on a boat just days earlier.

image of The singer's well-being has sparked concern.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The singer's well-being has sparked concern.

As OK! previously reported, Spears showed off her toned physique in a hot pink bikini while on the yacht. The Instagram clip featured the pop star dancing around while also holding onto a vodka bottle.

She was seen pulling down her two-piece bottoms as she pushed her cleavage together.

The Crossroads actress caused more concern in October after revealing she fell down the stairs and hurt her leg.

Kevin Federline Made Many Damning Claims About Britney Spears in His Memoir

image of Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline share two kids together.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline share two kids together.

Last month, the Mississippi native posted a deep video about going through "darkness" and "suffering" in her life.

"Reflecting is good for the soul… Sometimes when hard things happen, good things come from it and we learn," she rambled on. "Sadness and darkness survive to make an understanding of losing someone and of the hurt and pain."

For his part, Federline, 47, published a bombshell memoir earlier this year in which he claimed Spears' erratic behavior affected their sons, Jayden 19, and Preston, 20. He also claimed the performer slapped him while holding Preston when he was a baby during an intense argument.

