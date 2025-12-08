or
Article continues below advertisement
Britney Spears Sparks Concern as She Unties Bikini Top and Confesses She 'Hurt' Herself From Doing a 'Flip Off the Boat': Watch

Two photos of Britney Spears
Source: mega;@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears posted a racy video online.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Britney Spears' behavior has continued to spark worry over her mental health.

On Monday, December 8, the pop star uploaded a video aboard a private boat where she showed off her figure in a hot pink string bikini. The racy clip featured Spears slightly pulling down on her swimsuit bottoms, pushing her cleavage out and untying her top.

Britney Spears Reveals She Injured Herself

Britney Spears untied her bikini top in a new Instagram video.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears untied her bikini top in a new Instagram video.

The caption was even more concerning, as the mom-of-two revealed, "Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself 😳😳😳."

The blonde beauty, 44, didn't provide any other details about the injury.

It was just two months ago that Spears mentioned another mishap and wore a bandage on one of her legs in an October 5 Instagram video.

"Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible …" she spilled. "It snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god."

Source: @britneyspears

In the post's caption, the singer revealed she 'hurt' herself after doing a flip off the boat.

Less than two weeks ago, the pop star hinted at her struggles on social media, sharing, "Reflecting is good for the soul… Sometimes when hard things happen, good things come from it and we learn."

"I learned that a real note of expression with emotion speaks volumes for us all!!" continued Spears. "Call it childish, silly, annoying… We grow up to become women but do you dare keep the most sensitive part of the soul and allow it to rebel… the child within must speak in the most vulnerable of times."

The Star Says She's 'Survived' Dark Times

Britney Spears

In another social post, the mom-of-two said she's been through 'suffering and sacrifice.'
Source: @britneyspears

In another social post, the mom-of-two said she's been through 'suffering and sacrifice.'

"Sadness and darkness survive to make an understanding of losing someone and of the hurt and pain. Sometimes through suffering and ugliness and sacrifice, extremely rare and beautiful things can be manifested and shared," the Woman in Me author noted. "[They] can touch another person so they understand they are not alone… and yet the woman in me will make sure I find my destination."

Kevin Federline Thinks His Ex-Wife Needs Help

Britney Spears is still estranged from her and Kevin Federline's eldest son, Sean Preston.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears is still estranged from her and Kevin Federline's eldest son, Sean Preston.

Her ex-husband Kevin Federline is among those who feel her "erratic behavior"and bizarre social media posts are red flags.

"I’m really worried. I’m absolutely — as a father — terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable," the former dancer, 47, admitted, referring to their two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

"I kinda have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, someway, I just wish that their mom would get help," he added.

Kevin Federline wants his ex-wife to get 'the help she needs' as concerns mount over her well-being.
Source: mega

Kevin Federline wants his ex-wife to get 'the help she needs' as concerns mount over her well-being.

"I'm not going to get into details, because I’m not going to just expose her personal life. But it’s 10x worse than anything I’ve said in my book," he stated of her actions and the shady things he said in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew.

"I pray to God every day that she gets the help that she needs or makes up and realizes that you have two sons right there in front of you that are screaming for a life with you," the DJ continued. "I realized that my sons don’t know the woman that I married."

The "Toxic" vocalist's rep hit back at his words, telling an outlet, "With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin."

