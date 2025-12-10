Britney Spears Nearly Pops Out of Bikini While Flaunting Vodka Bottle Alongside Mystery Man as Well-Being Rumors Mount: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the photo dump, she held a small Deep Eddy vodka bottle and lounged on a large green floatie in the ocean alongside a mystery man. It is unknown whether the star is dating anyone, although she appeared to be cozy as she cuddled up with the unknown figure on the water. Spears captioned her post with a simple manicured hand emoji and turned the comments section off.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline Drags Britney Spears in New Memoir

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears sizzled in a vibrant bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears has not confirmed any new relationship.

The former backup dancer recalled seeing images his wife up all night partying at Hilton's Malibu home. "But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Claps Back at Kevin Federline

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline.

Spears addressed her ex’s claims in a lengthy X post. "To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain," she wrote. "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY." "No money from Britney for 5 years [sic] you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on..." the pop star continued. "Your kids are adults it's a different world now."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Temporarily Deactivates Social Media

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears raised mental health concerns.