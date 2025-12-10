Britney Spears Nearly Pops Out of Bikini While Flaunting Vodka Bottle Alongside Mystery Man as Well-Being Rumors Mount: Watch
Dec. 10 2025, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Oops, she did it again.
Britney Spears, 44, pulled down her bottoms and pressed her assets together in a hot pink swimsuit on Wednesday, December 10.
Spears flipped her long blonde locks over her shoulder as she mugged for the camera at the back of a boat.
Elsewhere in the photo dump, she held a small Deep Eddy vodka bottle and lounged on a large green floatie in the ocean alongside a mystery man. It is unknown whether the star is dating anyone, although she appeared to be cozy as she cuddled up with the unknown figure on the water.
Spears captioned her post with a simple manicured hand emoji and turned the comments section off.
Kevin Federline Drags Britney Spears in New Memoir
Her flashy swimsuit display comes amid concerns about her mental health, fueled by her ex Kevin Federline’s memoir exposing her past.
"I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call," he claimed in You Thought You Knew. "It was her, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as h---, begging me to come over. I could hear [our kids] Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw."
The former backup dancer recalled seeing images his wife up all night partying at Hilton's Malibu home.
"But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then," he wrote.
Britney Spears Claps Back at Kevin Federline
Spears addressed her ex’s claims in a lengthy X post.
"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain," she wrote. "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY."
"No money from Britney for 5 years [sic] you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on..." the pop star continued. "Your kids are adults it's a different world now."
Britney Spears Temporarily Deactivates Social Media
On Sunday, November 2, Britney deleted her Instagram account, only to reactivate it a few days later. Now, the blonde beauty is back up and running, sometimes sharing several posts in one day.