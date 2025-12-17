Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Seductively Twirls Around in New Video as Mental Health Concerns Swirl
Dec. 17 2025, Published 6:53 p.m. ET
Britney Spears has put her choreography skills to good use in a new video she shared on December 17.
The "Gimme More" pop star, 44, posted a dancing snap days after she went to Cabo, Mexico, to celebrate her birthday.
In the clip, Spears danced and twirled vigorously while sporting an orange and white bikini. She made sharp turns with her body as her blonde hair whipped around.
The Crossroads star whirled and did pirouettes as classical music played in the background. Her energetic moves also come amid concerns for her mental health and well-being.
Britney Spears Suffered a Nip Slip in Mexico
The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker was taking in the sunshine in Mexico for the last few days, even suffering a wardrobe malfunction at her resort recently.
Spears had a nip slip while enjoying some espresso martinis alongside an inked-up male friend at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso hotel. She was wearing a green dress that had her right b----- exposed as she strolled around the resort.
"I'm not positive she was staying there, but she was hanging out there all afternoon,'" the source told Daily Mail. "She was interacting nicely with other guests and drinking espresso martinis. She had her boobs out the whole time and seemed a bit impaired."
Her Erratic Behavior Continues to Worry Fans
"She was very friendly with the mystery man with tattoos," the eyewitness noted. "It looks like he hurt his hand recently because he had it wrapped and was fidgeting with it the whole time. He was by her side at all times."
The Mississippi native has routinely sparked concern over her health and erratic behavior as she frequently posts weird dancing clips and Instagram posts about going through dark times.
Spears was famously in a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021, when she was released from the legal arrangement.
The Grammy-nominated star's ex-husband Kevin Federline, who published a memoir about his relationship with Spears back in October, is concerned about the starlet.
“I’m really worried. I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable. I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help,” Kevin, who shares two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The former couple
“I’m not going to get into details, because I’m not going to just expose her personal life," he said, adding that he’s stayed quiet “for the sake of his family” over the years.