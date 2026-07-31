Bikini-Clad Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Her Assets in Cheeky Photos After Pete Davidson Split
July 31 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Elsie Hewitt is embracing a new chapter.
The model and actress shared a cheerful series of Instagram photos, showing off her toned figure in a playful red polka-dot bikini while spending quality time at an indoor pool with a young child, months after she split from Pete Davidson.
Hewitt looked radiant as she posed poolside in the matching two-piece, smiling for the camera while holding the little one, who wore a red swimsuit with green ruffled trim. She completed the relaxed look with minimal makeup and wore her dark hair in loose braids.
Another heartwarming photo showed Hewitt cuddling the child for a sweet selfie, while a third captured the pair enjoying time together in the pool as she helped the youngster splash around in the water.
The Instagram carousel also featured a casual mirror selfie taken inside an elevator. Hewitt rocked a cropped white T-shirt, matching athletic shorts, a red bandana and oversized black sunglasses while striking a playful pose with a travel bag in hand.
Her Post Comes After Split From Pete Davidson
Hewitt's latest social media update arrives shortly after reports confirmed that she and comedian Davidson had ended their relationship.
As OK! previously reported, Davidson, 32, and Hewitt went their separate ways just five months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose.
A source told Us Weekly that the former couple is still navigating life after the breakup.
“They tried to make it work, but there were different stressors, including having a baby together as two people who didn’t yet know each other that well," the insider spilled. "They are both trying to make it work and have made accommodations in their schedules for the baby."
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The Former Couple Is Focused on Co-Parenting
Although their romance has ended, the pair is reportedly making their daughter their top priority.
“They are still rooting for each other but are each going their own ways,” the source added.
However, another insider told People in May that things remain complicated between the two.
"They were already struggling a bit while Elsie was pregnant. Things just happened so quickly between them," the source claimed.
'It's Not Smooth Sailing'
The insider also suggested that co-parenting has been an adjustment for both stars.
"She's not fighting Pete on seeing the baby, but it's not smooth sailing. Ultimately they'd like to be friends and do things together, but it's difficult to think about getting to that place right now. He's a softie, and he does want to be with the woman he has a child with. It's not totally out of the question. The split was mutual," they said.