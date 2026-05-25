Inside Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Whirlwind Romance Following Their Split: Relationship Timeline

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March 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Sparked Dating Rumors

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were together for more than a year.

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May 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt made public outings before their split.

After reports surfaced that they moved in together, Davidson and Hewitt made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 13th Annual Blossom Ball. "[T]his work, research & advocacy is extremely important to me. thank you @seckinmd @padmalakshmi for having me and for all that you do for women’s reproductive health," Hewitt said of the event on Instagram.

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July 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Announced They Were Expecting Their First Child

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt share one child together.

In July 2025, TMZ reported that Davidson and Hewitt were expecting their first child. The Teenage Bada-- actress then confirmed her pregnancy in a photoset on Instagram. "Welp now everyone knows we had s--," she cheekily wrote in the caption.

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October 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt 'Talked About Marriage'

Source: MEGA They were said to be 'very in love' months before welcoming their first child.

Amid the pregnancy, a source told People the duo appeared ready to take the next step in their relationship. "Pete and Elsie have talked about marriage and are very committed to each other," the source said. "There will be an engagement at some point but they're not in a rush." A second insider noted the then-couple was "very in love and right now their focus is on welcoming a healthy baby."

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December 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Welcomed Their First Child

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt confirmed the news on Instagram.

Davidson and Hewitt became first-time parents when they welcomed their first child, Scottie, in December 2025. "our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 scottie rose hewitt davidson ♥️," the mom-of-one wrote. "my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief."

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May 2026: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Split

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson has had several high-profile relationships before Elsie Hewitt.