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Inside Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Whirlwind Romance Following Their Split: Relationship Timeline

pete davidson elsie hewitt relationship timeline first meeting split
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt went their separate ways after more than a year together.

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May 25 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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March 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Sparked Dating Rumors

pete davidson elsie hewitt relationship timeline first meeting split
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were together for more than a year.

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Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's have gone their separate ways.

News about the now-ex-couple's split surfaced more than a year after they first sparked romance rumors. In the photos shared by Daily Mail in March 2025, the twosome had a PDA-packed outing in Palm Beach following the Saturday Night Live alum's split from Madelyn Cline.

A few days later, Davidson and Hewitt went Instagram official.

At the time, the model uploaded an Instagram Story video showing Davidson wearing a white robe as they watched The Rugrats together in a dimly lit room. She also shared a selfie alongside the text, "fave person."

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May 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Made Their Red Carpet Debut

pete davidson elsie hewitt relationship timeline first meeting split
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt made public outings before their split.

After reports surfaced that they moved in together, Davidson and Hewitt made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 13th Annual Blossom Ball.

"[T]his work, research & advocacy is extremely important to me. thank you @seckinmd @padmalakshmi for having me and for all that you do for women’s reproductive health," Hewitt said of the event on Instagram.

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July 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Announced They Were Expecting Their First Child

pete davidson elsie hewitt relationship timeline first meeting split
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt share one child together.

In July 2025, TMZ reported that Davidson and Hewitt were expecting their first child.

The Teenage Bada-- actress then confirmed her pregnancy in a photoset on Instagram.

"Welp now everyone knows we had s--," she cheekily wrote in the caption.

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October 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt 'Talked About Marriage'

pete davidson elsie hewitt relationship timeline first meeting split
Source: MEGA

They were said to be 'very in love' months before welcoming their first child.

Amid the pregnancy, a source told People the duo appeared ready to take the next step in their relationship.

"Pete and Elsie have talked about marriage and are very committed to each other," the source said. "There will be an engagement at some point but they're not in a rush."

A second insider noted the then-couple was "very in love and right now their focus is on welcoming a healthy baby."

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December 2025: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Welcomed Their First Child

pete davidson elsie hewitt relationship timeline first meeting split
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie Hewitt confirmed the news on Instagram.

Davidson and Hewitt became first-time parents when they welcomed their first child, Scottie, in December 2025.

"our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 scottie rose hewitt davidson ♥️," the mom-of-one wrote. "my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief."

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May 2026: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Split

pete davidson elsie hewitt relationship timeline first meeting split
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson has had several high-profile relationships before Elsie Hewitt.

Multiple news outlets confirmed Davidson and Hewitt had broken up five months after their child was born.

One source told People they are "not getting along right now."

"They were already struggling a bit while Elsie was pregnant. Things just happened so quickly between them and they didn't know each other very well," they shared, adding Davidson and Hewitt are "trying to work through" co-parenting.

The source continued, "She's not fighting Pete on seeing the baby, but it's not smooth sailing. Ultimately they'd like to be friends and do things together, but it's difficult to think about getting to that place right now. He's a softie and he does want to be with the woman he has a child with. It's not totally out of the question. The split was mutual."

Meanwhile, another insider told Us Weekly the twosome "tried to make it work" but "there were different stressors, including having a baby together as two people who didn't yet know each other that well."

"They are both trying to make it work and have made accommodations in their schedules for the baby," they added.

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