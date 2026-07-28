PHOTOS Elsie Hewitt Wows in Plunging Top and Polka Dot Bikini for Stunning Summer Snaps After Pete Davidson Split Source: @elsie/instagram ; MEGA Elsie Hewitt wowed in new photos just months after breaking up with Pete Davidson. Olivia Callanan July 28 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Elsie Hewitt seems to be enjoying the single life! On Monday, July 27, the 30-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a series of sultry summertime snaps.

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Showing Off Her Post-Baby Body

Source: @elsie/instagram Elsie Hewitt posed in a revealing black outfit for one of the pictures.

In one photo, Hewitt stood on the side of the road at night wearing a plunging black top that showed off her enviable cleavage. She kept the look casual, pairing the flattering halter top with matching mini shorts, black flats and a bandana in her hair. For another, she posed for a mirror selfie in a trendy red polka dot bikini. The string top was paired with boyshort bottoms as she flaunted her toned figure.

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Source: @elsie/instagram A few of her comments mentioned ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

She captioned the post, "lassos the moon," with her fans quickly obsessing in the comments section. One fan said, "Coolest & cutest." "Had a baby WHERE," a second commented, before adding, "bounced right back!!" "Obsessed with you," wrote another. A fourth commented, "Pete really fumbled the bag," referring to her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Pete Davidson. "It feels like… these posts are for Pete," claimed a fifth.

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Inside the Split

Source: @elsie/instagram The pair had been together less than a year when they announced they were having a baby.

As previously confirmed by OK!, the comedian, 32, and Hewitt went their separate ways just five months after she gave birth to their daughter, Scottie Rose. A source told Us Weekly that the stars are still figuring out their relationship following the split. “They tried to make it work, but there were different stressors, including having a baby together as two people who didn’t yet know each other that well," the insider spilled. "They are both trying to make it work and have made accommodations in their schedules for the baby." Despite their split, they are reportedly focused on co-parenting their young daughter. “They are still rooting for each other but are each going their own ways,” the source added.

'Ultimately They'd Like to Be Friends and Do Things Together'

Source: @elsie/instagram An insider claimed getting back together eventually is 'not totally out of the question.'